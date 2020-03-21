Week 1 Shopping List For Your 2 Week Clean Eating Plan
We are all hunkering down, staying safe and trying to eat healthily to keep our bodies and immune systems strong. This is the perfect time to launch your clean-eating plan!
If you haven't already subscribed to your two weeks of clean eating newsletters and downloaded the app, do it now! You'll get 56 recipes (breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and dinners plus clean-eating desserts!) for the next 14 days.
Read on for your healthy shopping list of plant-based staples and important ingredients to get ready to cook and eat clean for the next two weeks. We promise that you'll emerge from this period feeling and looking amazing! Here's everything you need to make it happen!
Stay well, get even healthier and you'll receive your first email newsletter on Monday, March 16th.
Get the app for bonus content -- our exclusive clean eating desserts (yes it's possible to have healthier, delicious desserts) that will come to your phone every day. The Beet app already sends our Recipe of the Day alerts, which are our more popular notifications. Join now and get everything you need to eat clean, straight to your phone.
Your 2 Week, Clean-Eating Shopping List:
Plant-Based Protein
- Tofu (medium-firm)
- Vegan Protein Powder (here are our favorites)
Dairy Alternatives
- Coconut Milk
- Almond Milk (here are our favorite plant-based milk)
- Plant-based cashew “parmesan”
Grains and Bread
- Bread Crumbs
- Brown Rice
- Pearl Barley
- Penne pasta
- Quinoa
- Oats
- Buckwheat
- Mung dahl
Canned & Dried Food
- Vegetable Stock
- Sun-dried tomatoes
- Chickpeas
- Black Beans
- Capers
- Black kalamata olives
- Lentils
- Red lentils
- Shredded Coconut
- Cacao Powder
- Currants
- Brown lentils
- Dates
- Pickled Ginger
Vegetables
- Celery
- Tomatoes and Cherry Tomatoes
- Eggplants
- Kale
- Garlic Cloves
- Onion
- Red Onion
- Cauliflower
- Rhubarb
- Cucumber
- Lebanese cucumbers
- Avocado
- Broccoli
- Sweet Potato
- Spinach
- Zucchini
- Cabbage
- Brussels Sprouts
- Medium beetroots
- Mushrooms
- Jalapenos
- Sprouts
- Snow-pea sprouts
Herbs
- Basil
- Parsley
- Mint
- Cilantro
Fruits
- Peaches
- Raspberries
- Lime
- Red chili
- Raspberries
- Lemon
- Banana
- Apple
- Pomegranates seeds
- Pineapple
- Kaffir lime
Condiments
- Nutritional Yeast
- Tomato paste
- Pesto
- Sauerkraut
- Salt
- Pepper
- Tahini
- Wine vinegar
- Lemon juice
- Maple syrup
- Rice syrup
- 5 nori paper sheets
- Sushi rice vinegar
- White wine vinegar
- Tamari
Spices
- Mustard Powder
- Curry Powder
- Cumin
- Za’atar
- Coriander
- Dill
- Coriander
- Thyme
- Cayenne Pepper
- Cinnamon
- Rosemary
- Turmeric
- Garam masala
Nuts and Seeds
- Hemp Seeds
- Flax Seeds
- Pine Nuts
- Walnuts
- Sesame seeds
- Sunflower Seeds
- Chia Seeds
- Almonds
- Cumin Seeds
- Fennel Seeds
Baking Needs
- Vanilla Extract
- Cinnamon
- Cacao Butter
- Coconut Sugar
- Caster sugar
- Chickpea flour
- Brown Sugar
- Baking Powder
- Garlic Powder
- Flour (GF)
- Flaxseed Powder
- Vanilla bean powder
- Baking Soda
- Vegan Chocolate Chips
Oil & Fats
- Olive Oil
- Cashew Nuts
- Flaxseed Oil
- Coconut Oil
Frozen Food
- Frozen mixed berries
- Frozen mango
- Frozen cherries
- Frozen raspberries
Juice
- Orange Juice
Other
- 2 probiotic capsules
- Rosewater