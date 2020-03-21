Week 1 Shopping List For Your 2 Week Clean Eating Plan

We are all hunkering down, staying safe and trying to eat healthily to keep our bodies and immune systems strong. This is the perfect time to launch your clean-eating plan!

If you haven't already subscribed to your two weeks of clean eating newsletters and downloaded the app, do it now! You'll get 56 recipes (breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and dinners plus clean-eating desserts!) for the next 14 days.

Read on for your healthy shopping list of plant-based staples and important ingredients to get ready to cook and eat clean for the next two weeks. We promise that you'll emerge from this period feeling and looking amazing! Here's everything you need to make it happen!

Stay well, get even healthier and you'll receive your first email newsletter on Monday,  March 16th.

Get the app for bonus content -- our exclusive clean eating desserts (yes it's possible to have healthier, delicious desserts) that will come to your phone every day. The Beet app already sends our Recipe of the Day alerts, which are our more popular notifications. Join now and get everything you need to eat clean,  straight to your phone.

Your 2 Week, Clean-Eating Shopping List:

Plant-Based Protein

Dairy Alternatives

  • Coconut Milk
  • Almond Milk (here are our favorite plant-based milk)
  • Plant-based cashew “parmesan”

Grains and Bread

  • Bread Crumbs
  • Brown Rice
  • Pearl Barley
  • Penne pasta
  • Quinoa
  • Oats
  • Buckwheat
  • Mung dahl

Canned & Dried Food

  • Vegetable Stock
  • Sun-dried tomatoes
  • Chickpeas
  • Black Beans
  • Capers
  • Black kalamata olives
  • Lentils
  • Red lentils
  • Shredded Coconut
  • Cacao Powder
  • Currants
  • Brown lentils
  • Dates
  • Pickled Ginger

Vegetables

  • Celery
  • Tomatoes and  Cherry Tomatoes
  • Eggplants
  • Kale
  • Garlic Cloves
  • Onion
  • Red Onion
  • Cauliflower
  • Rhubarb
  • Cucumber
  • Lebanese cucumbers
  • Avocado
  • Broccoli
  • Sweet Potato
  • Spinach
  • Zucchini
  • Cabbage
  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Medium beetroots
  • Mushrooms
  • Jalapenos
  • Sprouts
  • Snow-pea sprouts

Herbs

  • Basil
  • Parsley
  • Mint
  • Cilantro

Fruits

  • Peaches
  • Raspberries
  • Lime
  • Red chili
  • Lemon
  • Banana
  • Apple
  • Pomegranates seeds
  • Pineapple
  • Kaffir lime

Condiments

  • Nutritional Yeast
  • Tomato paste
  • Pesto
  • Sauerkraut
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Tahini
  • Wine vinegar
  • Lemon juice
  • Maple syrup
  • Rice syrup
  • 5 nori paper sheets
  • Sushi rice vinegar
  • White wine vinegar
  • Tamari

Spices

  • Mustard Powder
  • Curry Powder
  • Cumin
  • Za’atar
  • Coriander
  • Dill
  • Thyme
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Cinnamon
  • Rosemary
  • Turmeric
  • Garam masala

Nuts and Seeds

  • Hemp Seeds
  • Flax Seeds
  • Pine Nuts
  • Walnuts
  • Sesame seeds
  • Sunflower Seeds
  • Chia Seeds
  • Almonds
  • Cumin Seeds
  • Fennel Seeds

Baking Needs

  • Vanilla Extract
  • Cacao Butter
  • Coconut Sugar
  • Caster sugar
  • Chickpea flour
  • Brown Sugar
  • Baking Powder
  • Garlic Powder
  • Flour (GF)
  • Flaxseed Powder
  • Vanilla bean powder
  • Baking Soda
  • Vegan Chocolate Chips

Oil & Fats

  • Olive Oil
  • Cashew Nuts
  • Flaxseed Oil
  • Coconut Oil

Frozen Food

  • Frozen mixed berries
  • Frozen mango
  • Frozen cherries
  • Frozen raspberries

Juice

  • Orange Juice

Other

  • 2 probiotic capsules
  • Rosewater
