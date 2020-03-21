Week 1 Shopping List For Your 2 Week Clean Eating Plan

We are all hunkering down, staying safe and trying to eat healthily to keep our bodies and immune systems strong. This is the perfect time to launch your clean-eating plan!

Your 2 Week, Clean-Eating Shopping List:

Plant-Based Protein Tofu (medium-firm)

Vegan Protein Powder (here are our favorites)

Dairy Alternatives Coconut Milk

Almond Milk (here are our favorite plant-based milk)

Plant-based cashew “parmesan”

Grains and Bread Bread Crumbs

Brown Rice

Pearl Barley

Penne pasta

Quinoa

Oats

Buckwheat

Mung dahl

Canned & Dried Food Vegetable Stock

Sun-dried tomatoes

Chickpeas

Black Beans

Capers

Black kalamata olives

Lentils

Red lentils

Shredded Coconut

Cacao Powder

Currants

Brown lentils

Dates

Pickled Ginger

Vegetables Celery

Tomatoes and Cherry Tomatoes

Eggplants

Kale

Garlic Cloves

Onion

Red Onion

Cauliflower

Rhubarb

Cucumber

Lebanese cucumbers

Avocado

Broccoli

Sweet Potato

Spinach

Zucchini

Cabbage

Brussels Sprouts

Medium beetroots

Mushrooms

Jalapenos

Sprouts

Snow-pea sprouts

Herbs Basil

Parsley

Mint

Cilantro

Fruits Peaches

Raspberries

Lime

Red chili

Lemon

Banana

Apple

Pomegranates seeds

Pineapple

Kaffir lime

Condiments Nutritional Yeast

Tomato paste

Pesto

Sauerkraut

Salt

Pepper

Tahini

Wine vinegar

Lemon juice

Maple syrup

Rice syrup

5 nori paper sheets

Sushi rice vinegar

White wine vinegar

Tamari

Spices Mustard Powder

Curry Powder

Cumin

Za’atar

Coriander

Dill

Thyme

Cayenne Pepper

Cinnamon

Rosemary

Turmeric

Garam masala

Nuts and Seeds Hemp Seeds

Flax Seeds

Pine Nuts

Walnuts

Sesame seeds

Sunflower Seeds

Chia Seeds

Almonds

Cumin Seeds

Fennel Seeds

Baking Needs Vanilla Extract

Cinnamon

Cacao Butter

Coconut Sugar

Caster sugar

Chickpea flour

Brown Sugar

Baking Powder

Garlic Powder

Flour (GF)

Flaxseed Powder

Vanilla bean powder

Baking Soda

Vegan Chocolate Chips

Oil & Fats Olive Oil

Cashew Nuts

Flaxseed Oil

Coconut Oil

Frozen Food Frozen mixed berries

Frozen mango

Frozen cherries

Frozen raspberries

Juice Orange Juice