Nourishing and Joyful Superfood Smoothie with Plant-Based Protein

Feel energized and nourished first thing in the morning by drinking this purple detox smoothie. This recipe is packed with superfood greens, berries that are full of antioxidants, and high protein seeds. When blended, the berries and coconut yogurt create a light purple color that will brighten up your morning and makes for a colorful snack. Add chia seeds on top to complete the presentation and keep you full, longer!

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 5 Minutes

Makes: 1 Smoothie

Why we love it: Not only does this smoothie taste delicious, it's low and calories and will fill you up. It's the perfect smoothie to have right now while many of us are still working from home. If you're feeling a bit sluggish in the morning and have a hard time getting out of bed, try drinking this smoothie for breakfast for a week straight and you will notice a difference in your energy.

Health Benefits: This smoothie is brimming with health benefits, and you can customize it by adding more greens to increase your fiber intake. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and help boost your immune system. Spinach is a good source of iron and magnesium which helps to give you more energy.

Alternatives: Add more greens and protein to your smoothie. Here's a list of seeds with the most protein that you can add to your smoothie and won't taste. Also, check out this list of superfoods to add to your smoothie to up the nutrients and stay fuller longer.

Make it for: A nourishing breakfast or a healthy snack.

Ingredients 2 tbsp hemp hearts

1 tbsp chia seeds

1/3 cup frozen blueberries

1 handful spinach, fresh or frozen

1/2 banana

1/4 cup coconut yogurt (or coconut kefir, or another plain plant-based yogurt of choice)

1 cup of water