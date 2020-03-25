Feeling under the weather? This green smoothie is full of essential vitamins to boost your immune system and increase your energy. Start your day on the right foot by fueling your body with this smoothie filled with oranges, spinach, turmeric, and other anti-inflammatory ingredients that may help prevent sickness and power your immune system. You will feel, "healthier", nourished, lighter and more energetic by incorporating this drink into your daily routine. All you need are 5 minutes, fresh produce, and a blender to make this delicious smoothie for breakfast, or a satisfying snack.

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 5 Minutes

Makes: 1 1/2 cups

Why we love it: Smoothies are easy to make and require little work. So when you're days are long and busy, you can make smoothies in 5 minutes and drink it on the go. It can be tricky to incorporate leafy greens into your daily meals, so by blending together these healthy nutrients, you will get all nin essential vitamins and feel energized.

Health Benefits: Fill up on vegan protein and high fiber vegetables. This smoothie is made with Lifeway Dairy-Free Probiotic Plant-Based Drink that has 10 grams of plant-based protein per one cup. Leafy greens are always a plus and you should add as many as you can to your smoothies. Spinach is a good source of iron since this mineral is mostly found in animal products. It's also rich in vitamins A, C, and K. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and helps to boost your immune system. Click here to learn more about turmeric and why it's important to add it to your meals.

Alternatives: You can't go wrong by blending more greens to your mix. Add in your favorite, or not so favorite (because you won't taste it) to this smoothie like celery, kale, collard greens, chard and more. Seeds are also a smart addition and are high in vegan protein. To find out which seeds have the most protein, click here.

Make it for: A quick breakfast or an on-the-go snack.

Ingredients 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 lime freshly squeezed

1/2 cup Lifeway Plantiful Coconut Vanilla

1 banana

1/2 tbsp turmeric

1/2 tbsp chia seeds

2 cups baby spinach