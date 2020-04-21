If you've ever thought about going vegan or trying out a plant-based diet, now is the perfect time to start. Sign up for 7 days of amazing recipes, expert advice and tips to stay on track. Here's everything you need to get started!

We're all working from home and have extra time to cook and try to eat healthier. Following a mostly plant-based diet is great for us: Eating a mostly plant-based diet is known to reduce the chances of heart disease, some cancers, and pretty much every disease you've ever heard of—and reduce mortality from any cause by more than 25 percent. Going plant-based can help you lose weight, boost your metabolism, enjoy clear skin and get fitter faster.

But the other reason to try a plant-based approach now is for the sake of the planet. The coronavirus outbreak reminds us that how we choose to eat has far-reaching effects on our climate.

If you're ready to go and just don't know where to start, this guide is for you.

You'll find daily recipes from one of our favorite vegan recipe creators who is an influencer and expert in her own right. Hannah Sunderani created these recipes and generously shared them with The Beet. For her entire collection and her thoughts on being vegan check out her blog, TwoSpoons, which is both inspiring and a little intimidating since she has this lifestyle down!

Absolute beginners, or what we sometimes call "veginners" can learn where to get your protein, what to eat for a healthy and satisfying snack and how to manage social interactions when everyone else at the dinner table looks at you like you've lost your mind or just became the "problem child" for your new way of eating.

If you decide you want to learn to cook vegan meals from online chefs, sign up for a Free Mini-Course and start cooking today with chefs who will teach you how to make your favorite meals. The Beet just launched this new program in partnership with Veecoco, the vegan cooking school.

Want to try this one-week Beginner's Guide with a friend? Share this link and you can both be cooking vegan meals together, starting tomorrow morning!

