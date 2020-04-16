Peach Parfait With Gluten-Free Granola
In these hot times, I’m peachy keen for these Coconut Yogurt Peach Parfaits. They prove a perfect breakfast or snack during the warm august month – using the best of our stone fruits. Those soft and juicy peaches, paired in layers of creamy coconut yogurt and crunchy granola for a sweet and refreshing treat to beat the heat.
Peach Parfaits
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Servings 2 people
Ingredients
- 2 fresh peaches
- 2/3 cup coconut yogurt 200g
- 1/2 cup gluten-free granola
Instructions
- Chop peaches into bite-sized pieces, discarding the pit.
- In two glasses layer chopped peaches, coconut yogurt, and granola until you've used all ingredients.
- Serve.
Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 208kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 10mg | Potassium: 285mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 489IU | Vitamin C: 22mg | Calcium: 119mg | Iron: 1mg