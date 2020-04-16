In these hot times, I’m peachy keen for these Coconut Yogurt Peach Parfaits. They prove a perfect breakfast or snack during the warm august month – using the best of our stone fruits. Those soft and juicy peaches, paired in layers of creamy coconut yogurt and crunchy granola for a sweet and refreshing treat to beat the heat.

Peach Parfaits Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes Servings 2 people Ingredients 2 fresh peaches

2/3 cup coconut yogurt 200g

1/2 cup gluten-free granola Instructions Chop peaches into bite-sized pieces, discarding the pit. In two glasses layer chopped peaches, coconut yogurt, and granola until you've used all ingredients. Serve.

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 208kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 10mg | Potassium: 285mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 489IU | Vitamin C: 22mg | Calcium: 119mg | Iron: 1mg