Caesar salad is truly a staple side. It’s one that I always make when hosting friends for dinner. It really has its place for all types of people. For my health-conscious girlfriends who love their greens, there is no word that makes our ears perk up better than “KALE!” But also, it pleases those non-salad fans who will only touch the stuff when it’s doused in a creamy caesar dressing. Two become one with this wonder good Harvest Kale Caesar Salad.

Harvest Kale Caesar Salad Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes Serves 6 people Ingredients For the Kale Caesar Dressing: 1 1/2 lemons juiced

1/4 cup tahini

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

pinch sea salt

filtered water to thin (I used 2-3 tbsp) Other ingredients: 1 bunch kale (200 g/7 oz)

1/2 cup raw cashews

2 tbsp hemp hearts

1 apple thinly sliced

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

2 tbsp dried cranberries

3 dates pits removed and chopped

Sea salt and pepper to taste Instructions Make your Kale Caesar Dressing: In a small bowl add lemon juice, tahini, chopped garlic, and sea salt. Whisk to combine. Add splashes of water to thin until desired dressing consistency (I used 2-3 tbsp). Wash kale well. Tear leaves into small bite-sized pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. Discard the stems. Pour dressing over kale leaves and toss to combine. Roast cashews in a saucepan on medium heat, stirring occasionally until cashews are browned, (approx. 6-8 minutes). Let cashews cool slightly then chop and sprinkle over kale salad. Add hemp hearts and toss to combine. Transfer kale caesar salad into a serving bowl and top with sliced apple, pomegranate seeds, cranberries, and chopped dates. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Notes:

Kale caesar can be prepared hours in advance or even the day before. In fact, it tastes better over time as the dressing has time to absorb into the leaves. Dress the kale with the caesar dressing, cover well, and keep in the fridge. Right before serving, top salad with apples, pomegranate seeds, nuts, and dried fruit.

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 217kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 4mg | Potassium: 73mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 7g