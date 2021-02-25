Pancakes for breakfast seem like an obvious delight, but have you ever whipped up a buttery stack for dinner? If so, game on, but if this is your first time swapping your breakfast for a sweet and savory dinner, light the candles, and set the table, because we have the best recipe for you.

Pancakes are one of those delicious treats everyone loves, at any time of the day. For those nights when you can't decide what to make for dinner, or time is of the essence, eating pancakes after sunset is a no-brainer. The warm, fluffy, buttery, crispy on the edges, cakes are incredibly delicious, easy to make, and all of the ingredients needed are most likely already in your pantry.

Today's recipe of the day is one of the easiest to make and the most delicious vegan pancake recipe you'll ever have. There are 5 ingredients required and 2 steps needed to complete the tasty masterpiece. In addition, if you want to enjoy these cakes completely gluten-free, Jill Glen, your recipe developer, recommends swapping regular flour for gluten-free flour.

We're not excluding breakfast from the equation, but if you're ever in need of a quick, satisfying dinner option, don't forget about pancakes.

Recipe Developer: Jill Glenn, @peanutbutterandjillybeans

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Golden and crisp on the outside, and super fluffy and light on the inside, and full of yummy banana flavor! These pancakes are as easy to make as they are delicious. You only need 5 simple vegan ingredients, they can be made gluten-free, and they take about 20 minutes to whip up! These are going to be your go-to pancake recipe. Give them a try and you'll find out why! The whole family is going to love them!"

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 25 mins