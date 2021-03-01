There is nothing more comforting than the scent of warm cinnamon, vanilla, and sweet dough wafting from your oven. This is enough to make anyone's mouth water, and if your kids are asleep, it won't be long until they wake up and run downstairs ready to devour your masterpiece.

When you make these cinnamon rolls, your kitchen turns to a bakery with the overwhelmingly sinful fragrance. This week, set aside some time in the morning to treat yourself by indulging in these delicious, gooey, doughy, pull-apart cinnamon rolls topped with dairy-free cream cheese frosting that melts in your mouth. If you have eliminated gluten from your diet, this recipe also provides easy gluten-free swaps.

The ingredients are your normal pantry staples like baking powder and flour, but this recipe also requires dairy alternatives like almond milk and vegan butter that's available at your local grocery store or online. We find the Earth Balance butter is easy to melt and tastes just like the real thing.

When you take your first bite into the roll, the combination of savory butter, sweet cinnamon, with smooth 'cream' cheese frosting surprises your taste buds with sinful flavors, it's hard to resist not eating the entire batch of rolls.

The best part is that the aroma will flow through your entire house for hours, and if you're working from home, you'll be happy to focus and get your work done in a calm and inviting environment.

For another decadent breakfast treat by Jillian Glenn, try her crispy and fluffy vegan banana pancakes.

Prep Time: 1 hr 30 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 2 hours

Recipe Developer: Jillian Glenn, @peanutbutterandjilly