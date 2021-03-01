How to Make Doughy Vegan Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting
There is nothing more comforting than the scent of warm cinnamon, vanilla, and sweet dough wafting from your oven. This is enough to make anyone's mouth water, and if your kids are asleep, it won't be long until they wake up and run downstairs ready to devour your masterpiece.
When you make these cinnamon rolls, your kitchen turns to a bakery with the overwhelmingly sinful fragrance. This week, set aside some time in the morning to treat yourself by indulging in these delicious, gooey, doughy, pull-apart cinnamon rolls topped with dairy-free cream cheese frosting that melts in your mouth. If you have eliminated gluten from your diet, this recipe also provides easy gluten-free swaps.
The ingredients are your normal pantry staples like baking powder and flour, but this recipe also requires dairy alternatives like almond milk and vegan butter that's available at your local grocery store or online. We find the Earth Balance butter is easy to melt and tastes just like the real thing.
When you take your first bite into the roll, the combination of savory butter, sweet cinnamon, with smooth 'cream' cheese frosting surprises your taste buds with sinful flavors, it's hard to resist not eating the entire batch of rolls.
The best part is that the aroma will flow through your entire house for hours, and if you're working from home, you'll be happy to focus and get your work done in a calm and inviting environment.
Prep Time: 1 hr 30 mins
Cook Time: 30 mins
Total Time: 2 hours
Recipe Developer: Jillian Glenn, @peanutbutterandjilly
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Makes 10 rolls
Ingredients
- 1 cup warm (not hot) almond milk
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- ¼ cup melted vegan butter
- ½ tsp salt
- 3 tsp active dry yeast
- 2 tsp baking powder (only use if baking with gluten-free flour)
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (Only use if baking with gluten-free flour)
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour or gluten-free all-purpose flour (For Gluten-Free: I recommend Cup4Cup or King Arthur Measure for Measure)
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Filling
- ⅓ cup softened vegan butter
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 2 tsp cinnamon
Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
- 4 oz vegan cream cheese
- 4 tbsp softened vegan butter
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
Instructions
- Prepare the dough by mixing the warm almond milk, melted vegan butter, maple syrup, and salt. Add baking powder if using. Sprinkle the active dry yeast evenly across the top of the mixture, stir gently, and let it sit for about 10 minutes. If baking with gluten-free flour, add apple cider vinegar and mix.
- Add the all-purpose flour and mix until a dough forms. Leaving the dough in the bowl, form it into a round mound and cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel. Allow it to sit for an hour. I like to set my bowl on top of an oven preheated to 350. The warmth from the oven helps the dough rise faster. Note, if using gluten-free all-purpose flour, the dough will rise slightly less than the dough containing gluten.
- After the dough has risen for an hour place it on a floured surface and rolls the dough into a 1/4 inch oval or rectangle (add more flour if the dough is too sticky to roll). Note, if using gluten-free flour, the dough will be slightly drier. Spread the softened butter to cover the dough. Top with sugar and cinnamon.
- Preheat the oven to 350.
- Roll the dough into a log and cut it into about 10 pinwheels. Place the pinwheels into a baking dish so that they are close but not touching. Cover them with a towel or lose plastic wrap and set them aside for another 30 minutes. Note, if your rolls are gluten-free, they won't be as voluminous as rolls with gluten in them, but they'll be every bit as delicious!
- Remove plastic wrap and bake the rolls in the oven for about 35 minutes.
- While the rolls are baking, make the vegan cream cheese frosting by using an electric hand mixer to mix together the softened vegan butter, powdered sugar, and vegan cream cheese. Allow the rolls to cool and spread the icing over the rolls. Enjoy!