Café Gratitude is a plant-based eatery based in California with several locations along the coast all the way from San Diego to Santa Cruz. The menu includes a selection of healthy vegan food like 'cheesy' nachos, a variety of refreshing salads, savory meals like Indian curry, and a collection of sweet treats, my favorite is the raw almond joy bar. But, no matter what you order, Café Gratitude elevates the experience of eating vegan food and mixes creativity with clean and healthy-for-you meals that everyone will love.

Today's recipe of the day comes straight from the Café Gratitude kitchen and onto your plate: Kale Cesar salad with wakame and Brazil nut parmesan. This delicious meal is highly nutritious and full of flavor. First, kale and romaine lettuces are leafy green vegetables packed with minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium, and more. In this dish, the lettuces are the base of the meal and add a crispy, refreshing crunch with every bite.

Wakame is an edible seaweed that not only adds incredible crunch to the dish but also brings out an umami flavor in the salad dressing with the combination of sweet, bitter, salty, and slightly sour tastes. Wakame is extremely healthy and loaded with essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to stay heart-healthy. The seaweed is associated with health benefits like lowering cholesterol, decreasing blood pressure, and reducing blood sugar, all of which help you maintain a healthy weight, and feel amazing. Wakame is an ingredient you don't want to miss out on, and with this salad recipe, you can enjoy all its health benefits, and delicious taste, for lunch or dinner.

This salad is topped with 'parmesan' like a traditional Cesar salad but this version is made with brazil nuts and is completely dairy-free. Brazil nuts are nutrient and energy-dense and contain essential minerals like zinc, which is crucial for building strong immunity. If you've never had brazil nut parmesan, the flakes have a thick, oily texture because the nut is fatty and much larger than an almond, or most nuts for that matter. When you make this at home, you will be surprised at how easy it is to resemble the flavors of cheese.

Aside from the three main ingredients, this salad is finished with garlic herb croutons made with sourdough, fresh herbs, and smoked sea salt. The ingredients also call for fresh avocados that adds a creamy consistency, salty capers, and a drizzle of cashew caesar dressing, you would have no idea this salad is vegan. You will want to make this recipe on repeat.