If you haven't heard of Café Gratitude, you're missing out. This Southern California plant-based chain (with restaurants in San Diego and LA) is one of my favorite restaurants in the world. I would move to LA just so that I could eat it daily; I could have my favorite Almond Butter Square from Café Gratitude every night and never get tired of it.

Whether you're vegan or not, this meatless, dairy-free restaurant has fresh, light options for everyone that make you feel good, kind of like a day in the California sun. The restaurant's approach is that what we eat should nourish our bodies and make us healthier.

Some of their most popular dishes include their loaded nachos, SF Mission Burrito, Black Bean Burger, Indian Curry Bowl, and if you have a sweet tooth, as I do, you cannot leave without having a treat from their bakery. My personal favorite, the Almond Butter Square, is basically a large peanut butter cup filled with almond butter and coated in a layer of dark chocolate with a little almond placed the middle-- I am drooling thinking about it.

Now You Can Buy The Cookbook and Eat Cafe Gratitude Dishes Wherever You live

Seven weeks ago, Café Gratitude announced on Instagram that they were releasing their very first cookbook called Love is Served by Executive Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis, so imagine my excitement when it finally was published today, and you can now buy it on Amazon.

As excited as they are about this new addition to the Café Gratitude family, I think I am even more excited to put my beginner cooking skills to test. My tiny New York City apartment will soon be its own little Café Gratitude, east. Love is Served is divided into nine categories: Breakfast & Bakery; Appetizers & Snacks; Soups & Salads; Sandwiches & Wraps; Bowls; Entrees; Desserts; Dressings, Sauces, & Dips; and Cheeses & Pickled Things. All of the recipes in this book are 100% vegan, free of processed soy and refined sweeteners.

You can purchase this book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers. For $33.25 it's worth every penny for 335 pages of vegan goodness brought to your kitchen. I bought mine on the Café Grattitude website yesterday and can't wait to get cooking and I'll keep you all up to date on my progress.