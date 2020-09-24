What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Yaki Udon

If you need to cook up a delicious dinner but you’re strapped for time, this noodle dish has got you covered. The best thing about this recipe is that you can adjust it to your own liking and clear out your fridge by adding add whatever vegetables you want to make it your own! If you’re looking for a lower calorie meal, add fewer noodles and more veggies. If you’re looking for a high protein meal, add some tofu or tempeh.

This Vegan Yaki Udon takes only 15-25 minutes, maybe 30 minutes maximum. Either way, you can have a delicious Yaki Udon ready in less than an hour, proving you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for simple and quick meals. This recipe has definitely been added to my list of go-to dinners and I hope it makes it to yours as well. Just follow the recipe down below and enjoy!

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 15 Min

Total Time: 25 Min

Servings: 3 - 4 People