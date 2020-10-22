What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Japanese Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner

If you love Japanese cuisine, you'll be happy to know that there are so many Japanese dishes like ramen, tempura udon, takoyaki, and sushi that can easily be made plant-based. One particular fan-favorite Japanese meal is a tonkatsu dinner, which is not vegan, but here we show you how delicious and easy making a totally vegan Tofu Katsu dinner can be.

To make this recipe easy, you’re going to want to set up 3 shallow bowls or dishes to create a "dredging" (or soaking) station. One bowl for your wet dredge, one for your dry dredge, and one for your panko bread crumbs. Having your dredge station set up ahead of time will help make this whole process a lot smoother. The traditional way to cook a katsu dinner is by frying it. However, you’d like you can also bake your tofu katsu at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes on each side. Serve it with rice and a side of your favorite veggies and you have got yourself a complete Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 15 Min

Total Time: 30 Min