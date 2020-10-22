What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Japanese Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner
If you love Japanese cuisine, you'll be happy to know that there are so many Japanese dishes like ramen, tempura udon, takoyaki, and sushi that can easily be made plant-based. One particular fan-favorite Japanese meal is a tonkatsu dinner, which is not vegan, but here we show you how delicious and easy making a totally vegan Tofu Katsu dinner can be.
To make this recipe easy, you’re going to want to set up 3 shallow bowls or dishes to create a "dredging" (or soaking) station. One bowl for your wet dredge, one for your dry dredge, and one for your panko bread crumbs. Having your dredge station set up ahead of time will help make this whole process a lot smoother. The traditional way to cook a katsu dinner is by frying it. However, you’d like you can also bake your tofu katsu at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes on each side. Serve it with rice and a side of your favorite veggies and you have got yourself a complete Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner.
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cook Time: 15 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Japanese Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner
Serves 2-3
Ingredients
Katsu Sauce
- ¼ Cup Ketchup
- 2 Tbsp Soy Sauce, or Tamari
- 1 Tsp Garlic Chili Paste
- 1 Tbsp Agave Syrup, or Maple Syrup
Tofu Katsu
- 1 Block Extra Firm Tofu, pressed and dried
- 1 cup Soy Milk
- 1 cup Flour
- 2 Tbsp Cornstarch
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Smoked Paprika
- ¼ Black Pepper
- 1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs, or more if needed
- Avocado Oil for frying, or choice of vegetable oil
Instructions
- To make the Katsu Sauce, combine your ketchup, soy sauce, garlic chili paste, and agave syrup in a bowl. Mix until evenly combined. Set aside.
- To make the Tofu Katsu, cut your pressed and dried tofu into ½ inch thick slabs. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towel. Set aside.
- Time to get your dredging station set up. In your first shallow dish, add in your soy milk. In your second shallow dish, add your flour, cornstarch, salt, smoked paprika, and black pepper. Whisk it all in until evenly mixed. In your third bowl, add your panko bread crumbs. Get a tray or dish ready to place your coated tofu.
- Take one slab of tofu and coat it in the soy milk, transfer it over to the dry ingredients and fully coat your tofu in the dry ingredients, transfer it back to the soy milk and fully coat your tofu in the soy milk. Then transfer your tofu to the panko bread crumbs being sure to fully coat your tofu. Transfer to a dish or tray and repeat with the other tofu slab.
- In a large pan, add your oil until it’s about ½” from the bottom of the pan. Heat up your oil over medium heat. Once hot, carefully transfer your coated tofu to the oil. Cook for 2-4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip it over and cook for another 2-4 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove your tofu from the oil and transfer it on top of some paper towel. Repeat with the other tofu.
- Cut your tofu katsu in strips and serve right away with a side of rice and veggies. Drizzle over your katsu sauce on top and enjoy!