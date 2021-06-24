If you’re in the mood to mix things up and try something new, Banh Mi Sandwiches are the way to go. This isn’t your average sandwich, this is a high-protein, flavor-packed sandwich that I’m sure you will love as much as I do. If you’ve never had a Banh Mi sandwich before, they’re a classic Vietnamese sandwich with a protein and slightly sweet pickled veggies all between a toasted baguette.

For this vegan version of a Banh Mi Sandwich, we are going to be using marinated teriyaki tofu and a mix of cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, and jalapenos. You get a perfect combination of sweet, tart, and spicy that makes every bite just as addicting as the last. This is a very easy recipe to make where most of the time spent is marinating the tofu and veggies for a minimum of 30 minutes, but you can even prepare this the day before and have your tofu and veggies marinated overnight for maximum flavor.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 25 Min

Passive Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour, 10 Min

Servings: 4 Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Tofu Teriyaki

14 oz Extra Firm Tofu

¼ Cup Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

3 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

3 Tbsp Cornstarch

Pickled Veggies

⅓ Cup Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup, or liquid sweetener of choice

¼ Tsp Salt

1 Large Cucumber, thinly sliced

1 Carrot, thinly sliced

1 cup Purple Cabbage, chopped

1-2 Jalapenos, sliced

Sandwich

1 Baguette

Vegan Mayo

Instructions: