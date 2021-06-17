What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos
What better way to usher in the warmer weather than with a celebratory meal? Get festive with these Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos! Better yet, this recipe is super simple as it uses vegan BBQ pork that is ready-made and available at most grocery stores. If you can't find this protein option near you, feel free to make your own with jackfruit and your favorite BBQ sauce.
The premade vegan pulled pork makes this recipe easier and faster to make and all you really need to worry about is what kind of toppings to use on your tacos. That’s the great thing about tacos, is how customizable they can be towards your preference. You can throw on some chopped onions, guacamole, vegan sour cream, mango salsa, the options are endless. Don’t be shy to play around with different toppings to find which ones are your favorite!
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 10 Min
Total Time: 20 Min
Servings: 6-8 Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp Oil
- 1-2 Packs Vegan BBQ Pulled Pork
- Corn Tortillas
Toppings
- Red Onion, diced
- Avocados, diced
- Tomatoes, diced
- Cilantro
Instructions
- Warm your tortillas up in a pan for 1-2 minutes on each side until your tortillas become softer and pliable. Transfer your tortillas to a plate and cover with a towel to keep warm.
- Heat up your oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add your Vegan BBQ Pulled Pork and cook for about 5-8 minutes, stirring frequently until it's heated all the way through. Set aside.
- To assemble your tacos, take your tortilla and add your vegan bbq pulled pork, red onions, avocados, tomatoes, and cilantro. Feel free to use whatever toppings you enjoy as well!