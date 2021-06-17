What better way to usher in the warmer weather than with a celebratory meal? Get festive with these Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos! Better yet, this recipe is super simple as it uses vegan BBQ pork that is ready-made and available at most grocery stores. If you can't find this protein option near you, feel free to make your own with jackfruit and your favorite BBQ sauce.

The premade vegan pulled pork makes this recipe easier and faster to make and all you really need to worry about is what kind of toppings to use on your tacos. That’s the great thing about tacos, is how customizable they can be towards your preference. You can throw on some chopped onions, guacamole, vegan sour cream, mango salsa, the options are endless. Don’t be shy to play around with different toppings to find which ones are your favorite!

Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 20 Min

Servings: 6-8 Tacos

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Oil

1-2 Packs Vegan BBQ Pulled Pork

Corn Tortillas

Toppings

Red Onion, diced

Avocados, diced

Tomatoes, diced

Cilantro

Instructions