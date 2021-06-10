We're welcoming in summer with a delicious dessert recipe that is perfect to bring to a dinner party or pack up for a picnic. These Lemon Lavender Bars are a light, aromatic dessert that will absolutely hook you in on the first bite. And yes, they’re vegan–no need for eggs or milk to make the lemon curd you usually get in lemon bars. Instead, we’ll be using Califia Farms' Oat Barista Blend to achieve the perfect texture.

How do you make lemon curd without eggs? The eggs in lemon curds are used to make custard, but you can easily do this without the use of real eggs by mixing together cornstarch, Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend, and lemons. The cornstarch will thicken this whole mixture simulating a smooth, creamy, and citrusy custard, perfect for cakes, cupcakes, or in this case lemon lavender bars.

Vegan Lemon Lavender Bars

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 25 Min

Passive Time: 1 Hour

Total Time: 1 Hour, 35 Min

Makes 9 Bars

Equipment: 8x8” Baking Tray, Parchment Paper

Ingredients

Shortbread Base

¼ Cup Sugar

½ Cup Vegan Butter, melted

1 ¼ Cup All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbsp Ground Lavender, culinary grade

¼ Tsp Salt

Lemon Curd

1 Cup Sugar

½ Cup Cornstarch

Lemon Juice, from 4 lemons

1 ¼ Cup Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend

Lemon Zest, from 4 lemons

Pinch of Turmeric, a little less than 1/8th tsp

¼ Cup Vegan Butter

¼ Cup Flour

Garnish

Powdered Sugar

Instructions