What better recipe to make during these chilly days than chili?! The best thing about chili is that the longer it sits, the more depth of flavor you will get, which means your leftovers will taste even better and you'll be able to stretch this meal for a few days.

This recipe is perfect if you have some veggies in your fridge you’re trying to get rid of. Whether it’s mushrooms, celery, bell peppers, etc, just toss it in your chili and you’re good to go. The recipe uses three types of beans: kidney beans, chickpeas, and black beans but you are more than welcome to use whatever beans you want in your chili. You can even toss in some crumbled tempeh or vegan “beef” crumbles to get more of a meatier chili. Think of this recipe as a basic chili recipe that you can customize into whatever you want.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 1 Hour, 20 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour, 35 Min