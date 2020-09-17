The days are starting to get chillier as summer comes to a close. Even though its sad to say goodbye to the warm weather, we're looking forward and getting excited about all the delicious fall foods. Let's kick off the autumn recipes with some soul-comforting, Vegan Broccoli ‘Cheddar’ Soup!

Broccoli and cheese are one of those combos that are perfect together, which is why broccoli cheese soup is such a satisfying recipe. Fortunately, we’re living in a time where practically anything can be veganised, and us vegans don’t have to miss out on this deliciously cheesy soup! I love this recipe because it’s so easy to make, tasty, and so much more nutritious than the non-vegan counterpart. Give this recipe a try and as always, enjoy!

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 25 Min

Total Time: 35 Min