What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Broccoli Potato ‘Cheddar’ Soup
The days are starting to get chillier as summer comes to a close. Even though its sad to say goodbye to the warm weather, we're looking forward and getting excited about all the delicious fall foods. Let's kick off the autumn recipes with some soul-comforting, Vegan Broccoli ‘Cheddar’ Soup!
Broccoli and cheese are one of those combos that are perfect together, which is why broccoli cheese soup is such a satisfying recipe. Fortunately, we’re living in a time where practically anything can be veganised, and us vegans don’t have to miss out on this deliciously cheesy soup! I love this recipe because it’s so easy to make, tasty, and so much more nutritious than the non-vegan counterpart. Give this recipe a try and as always, enjoy!
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 25 Min
Total Time: 35 Min
Ingredients
- 2-3 Tbsp Cooking Oil
- 1 Large Onion, diced
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 4 Cups Broccoli Florets
- 12 Oz Yellow Potatoes, sliced
- ½ Tsp Ground Turmeric
- ¼ Tsp Smoked Paprika
- Pinch of Ground Nutmeg
- 4 Tbsp Flour
- 2 Cups Vegetable Broth
- 3 Cups Non-Dairy Milk
- ¼ Cup Nutritional Yeast
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions
- In a large pot heat up your oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your onions and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until onions become translucent. Add your broccoli florets, potatoes, turmeric, paprika, nutmeg to the pot. Stir and cook for 3-5 minutes.
- Sprinkle your flour over your broccoli mixture and stir until the flour is mixed in. Add your vegetable broth and non-dairy milk. Stir until evenly mixed. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in your nutritional yeast and continue to simmer until it thickens, about 5-10 minutes. If you find your mixture is not thickening, stir in 1 Tbsp of Cornstarch to help thicken your soup to your desired consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve right away and enjoy!