With the warm days of summer right around the corner, there's no better way to cool down with a healthy treat than with a delicious smoothie bowl made with ripe mangoes, peaches, and a hint of vanilla. This smoothie bowl uses Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Creamer to add a rich, creamy base to this velvety Vanilla Mango Peach combination. The hint of vanilla in tandem with the sweetness from the fruit makes this the perfect summer breakfast, snack, or dessert.

The recipe for this smoothie bowl makes a really thick texture, almost like soft-serve ice cream. Having a high-speed blender or food processor will help achieve this creaminess, but if you have a regular blender, it may take a little bit longer to blend but you can still get a rich texture. Just keep scraping down the sides and blending, and you will end up with a beautiful smoothie bowl.

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 5 Min

Total Time: 10 Min

Servings: 1-2 Bowls

Ingredients

2 Cups Frozen Peaches

2 Cups Frozen Mangoes

¼ Cup Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Creamer

Toppings

Fresh Peaches

Fresh Mangoes

Coconut Flakes

Strawberries

Your favorite smoothie toppings!

Instructions