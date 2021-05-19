What We’re Cooking This Week: Vanilla, Mango & Peach Smoothie Bowl
With the warm days of summer right around the corner, there's no better way to cool down with a healthy treat than with a delicious smoothie bowl made with ripe mangoes, peaches, and a hint of vanilla. This smoothie bowl uses Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Creamer to add a rich, creamy base to this velvety Vanilla Mango Peach combination. The hint of vanilla in tandem with the sweetness from the fruit makes this the perfect summer breakfast, snack, or dessert.
The recipe for this smoothie bowl makes a really thick texture, almost like soft-serve ice cream. Having a high-speed blender or food processor will help achieve this creaminess, but if you have a regular blender, it may take a little bit longer to blend but you can still get a rich texture. Just keep scraping down the sides and blending, and you will end up with a beautiful smoothie bowl.
Prep Time: 5 Min
Cook Time: 5 Min
Total Time: 10 Min
Servings: 1-2 Bowls
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Frozen Peaches
- 2 Cups Frozen Mangoes
- ¼ Cup Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Creamer
Toppings
- Fresh Peaches
- Fresh Mangoes
- Coconut Flakes
- Strawberries
- Your favorite smoothie toppings!
Instructions
- In a high-speed blender or food processor, add in your frozen peaches, frozen mangoes, and Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Creamer. Blend until smooth and scrape down the sides as needed. If you don’t want your smoothie bowl to be too thick, or you find your blender is having a hard time blending, you can add in a splash more of the oat creamer until you reach your desired consistency.
- Serve right away in a bowl and top it off with some fresh peaches, mangoes, strawberries, coconut flakes, and whatever else you want. Enjoy!