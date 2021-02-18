Tofu has such a bad reputation of being boring and bland, but there are so many amazing ways to cook flavourful and satisfying tofu. It feels like there’s always a new and unique way to cook tofu that makes it an exciting ingredient. By freezing and thawing your tofu, not just once, but twice you end up with such a meat-like texture you wouldn’t believe it’s tofu. Perfect for making this Sweet & Sticky Tofu Crispy "Chicken."

Why do you need to freeze and thaw tofu twice? By freezing your tofu, the water in your tofu expands, creating little pockets when it thaws. This is great for absorbing flavor and gives it that meat-like texture. By freezing and thawing it a second time, it firms the tofu up even more, so when you go and squeeze your tofu, you are able to squeeze out more water without your tofu breaking.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min

Yields 1-2 servings

Ingredients 400g Extra Firm Tofu, frozen and thawed twice

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce

¼ Cup Corn Starch

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Tsp Salt For the Sticky Sauce ¼ Cup Sesame Oil

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Tsp Ginger, minced

¼ Cup Soy Sauce

¼ Cup Rice Wine Vinegar

3 Tbsp Brown Sugar, can be replaced with Maple Syrup or Agave

Handful Fresh Basil