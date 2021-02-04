What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Sweet Sriracha Cauliflower Wings
It's Super Bowl weekend and nothing says Sunday football like a plate stacked with wings. We're taking things in a healthier direction and making Sweet Sriracha Cauliflower wings, which strike the perfect balance between sweet and heat. Cauliflower is a great meat-free alternative when making wings, as it's got a nice bite and takes on whatever flavor you season it with. Find yourself some vegan ranch sauce to dip it in and you’ve got yourself one delicious side to snack on.
Instead of deep-frying our cauliflower wings, we are going to be baking them. Not only does this make these wings a lot healthier to eat, but it makes the process a whole lot easier. You can also adjust the sweetness of your sweet sriracha sauce by adding less maple syrup or more, depending on your preference.
Prep Time 10 Min
Cook Time: 30 Min
Total Time: 40 Min
Sweet Sriracha Cauliflower Wings
Makes 4 Servings
Ingredients
- ¾ Cup All-Purpose Flour
- ¼ Cup Cornstarch
- 1 Tsp Onion Powder
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- ½ Tsp Smoked Paprika
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- ¾ Cups + 2 Tbsp Non-Dairy Milk
- 1 Medium Head of Cauliflower, cut into florets
- ⅓ Cup Sriracha Sauce
- ¼ Cup Maple Syrup
- 1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- ½ Tsp Sesame Oil
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside
- In a bowl add your flour, cornstarch, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Whisk until well mixed. Add your non-dairy milk and whisk until combined. You should be left with a thick pancake batter like consistency. If it’s too thick, whisk in 1 tbsp of non-dairy milk at a time until you reach the right consistency.
- Coat your cauliflower florets in the batter and place them on the baking pan. Once all cauliflower florets are coated, bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
- While your cauliflower is baking, make the sweet sriracha sauce by adding your sriracha sauce, maple syrup, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil. Whisk until combined.
- After 20 minutes, remove your cauliflower wings but don’t turn your oven off. Brush some of your sauce on your cauliflower wings and bake in the oven again for 10 minutes.
- Once finished baking, remove your cauliflower wings from the oven and transfer them to a large bowl. Pour the rest of your sweet sriracha sauce over your cauliflower and toss until each floret is coated. Let it cool for 5-10 minutes then transfer on a dish and garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro. Enjoy!