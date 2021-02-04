What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Sweet Sriracha Cauliflower Wings

It's Super Bowl weekend and nothing says Sunday football like a plate stacked with wings. We're taking things in a healthier direction and making Sweet Sriracha Cauliflower wings, which strike the perfect balance between sweet and heat. Cauliflower is a great meat-free alternative when making wings, as it's got a nice bite and takes on whatever flavor you season it with. Find yourself some vegan ranch sauce to dip it in and you’ve got yourself one delicious side to snack on.

Instead of deep-frying our cauliflower wings, we are going to be baking them. Not only does this make these wings a lot healthier to eat, but it makes the process a whole lot easier. You can also adjust the sweetness of your sweet sriracha sauce by adding less maple syrup or more, depending on your preference.

Prep Time 10 Min

Cook Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 40 Min