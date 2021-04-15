What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Mushroom & Broccolini with Noodles
If you're searching for a lunch or dinner recipe you can make on repeat, this Mushroom and Broccolini with Noodles will become a go-to dish. It’s a recipe with simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store, and you probably already have most of them in your pantry or fridge. Better yet, it calls for rice noodles, making it a great option for gluten-free eaters.
If you aren’t a fan of broccolini, you can always sub it in for regular broccoli. You can also use whatever your favorite mushrooms are. We used a mix of king oyster mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms because they have the meatiest texture, but button mushrooms, cremini, and portobello would also work really well. Whip this recipe in 30 minutes or less for a quick and easy and tasty meal!
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 10 Min
Total Time: 20 Min
Servings: 4 People
Mushroom & Broccolini With Noodles
Ingredients
- 5 oz Rice Noodles
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 2 Cups King Oyster Mushrooms, sliced lengthwise
- 2 Cups Shiitake Mushrooms, sliced
- 3 Cups Broccolini, halved
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tsp Dried Basil, or 1 handful fresh Basil chopped
- 2 Stalks Green Onion, chopped
For the Sauce
- 2 Tbsp Tamari
- 2 Tbsp Dark Soy Sauce, sub for more Tamari if making gluten-free
- 3 Tbsp Hoisin Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Oil
- 1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Agave
Instructions
- Cook your rice noodles as directed on the package. While noodles are cooking, prepare the sauce by mixing all the ingredients into a bowl. Once noodles are cooked, drain and set aside noodles and sauce.
- In a large non-stick pan, heat up 2 Tbsp of oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, add your king oyster mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and broccolini. Saute for 3-5 minutes. Add your salt, black pepper, and basil to the pan and continue to saute for 1 more minute.
- Add your noodles, sauce, and green onions. Stir until everything is evenly mixed and coated in the sauce. Continue to stir it around until the sauce starts to slightly thicken. Remove from the heat and garnish with more green onions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Enjoy!