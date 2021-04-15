If you're searching for a lunch or dinner recipe you can make on repeat, this Mushroom and Broccolini with Noodles will become a go-to dish. It’s a recipe with simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store, and you probably already have most of them in your pantry or fridge. Better yet, it calls for rice noodles, making it a great option for gluten-free eaters.

If you aren’t a fan of broccolini, you can always sub it in for regular broccoli. You can also use whatever your favorite mushrooms are. We used a mix of king oyster mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms because they have the meatiest texture, but button mushrooms, cremini, and portobello would also work really well. Whip this recipe in 30 minutes or less for a quick and easy and tasty meal!

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 20 Min

Servings: 4 People