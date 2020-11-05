What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Hearty Vegan Vegetable Soup

As the weather gets colder, we're finding ourselves more inclined to reach for hearty, warm comfort food. In chilly weather, we're thankful that steaming soups exist and this Hearty Vegan Vegetable Soup is exactly what you need to warm up.

This recipe has a flavorful and aromatic soup base and is packed with good-for-you vegetables, and perfect if you have any leftover produce in your fridge that you need to use up! This dish takes about 1 hour to make but is very simple and will leave your kitchen smelling amazing. Double the batch and keep the leftovers in your fridge for any time that you're in need of a comforting, quick bite.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 45 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour