What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Hearty Vegan Vegetable Soup
As the weather gets colder, we're finding ourselves more inclined to reach for hearty, warm comfort food. In chilly weather, we're thankful that steaming soups exist and this Hearty Vegan Vegetable Soup is exactly what you need to warm up.
This recipe has a flavorful and aromatic soup base and is packed with good-for-you vegetables, and perfect if you have any leftover produce in your fridge that you need to use up! This dish takes about 1 hour to make but is very simple and will leave your kitchen smelling amazing. Double the batch and keep the leftovers in your fridge for any time that you're in need of a comforting, quick bite.
Prep Time: 15 Min
Cook Time: 45 Min
Total Time: 1 Hour
Vegan Hearty Vegetable Soup
4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp Cooking Oil
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Medium Onion, sliced
- 1 Cup Carrots, cut into chunks
- 1 Lb Baby Potatoes, cut into chunks
- 2 Celery Sticks, chopped
- ¼ Cup Soy Sauce, or Tamari if gluten-free
- 3 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 1 Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tsp Paprika
- ¼ Tsp Dried Rosemary
- 1 Litre Vegetable Stock
- 2 Tbsp Cornstarch
- 4 Tbsp Water
- 14oz Can Cannellini Beans
Instructions
- In a large pot, heat up your oil over medium heat. Add your garlic and onions, and saute for 5 minutes or until onions soften and become translucent.
- Add your carrots, baby potatoes, and celery. Cook for another 5 minutes. Add your soy sauce, tomato paste, salt, black pepper, paprika, and dried rosemary. Mix it in until combined.
- Add your vegetable stock and give it a quick stir. Bring to a simmer. Once simmering, cover with a lid leaving a crack to let the steam out. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- In a small bowl, add your cornstarch and water. Mix until combined to create a cornstarch slurry. Add this slurry to your soup and mix it in. Mix your beans in the soup, and let it heat it up for about 5 minutes. Serve in a bowl with your favorite bread, and enjoy!