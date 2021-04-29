Pesto Pasta has to be the easiest yet one of the most flavourful dishes out there. Packed with basil, this recipe only requires a food processor and a couple of minutes to create a beautifully vibrant green pesto sauce. Toss it up with your favourite noodles, and you’ve got yourself a summertime meal ready in less than 30 minutes!

Want to take this up a notch? Serve it with your favourite vegan chicken replacement for some added protein, Or toss in some sliced cherry tomatoes and fresh veggies to make a delicious pesto pasta salad. You can even turn this into an oil-free recipe by subbing in the olive oil for pasta water! There’s quite a few things you can do with pesto pasta, so think of this recipe as a base, because at the end of the day nothing beats the classic Pesto Pasta.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 20 Min

Servings: 4-6 People

Ingredients 1 Lb Pasta Noodle of choice

2 Cups Fresh Basil, packed

½ Cup Pine Nuts

½ Cup Vegan Parmesan

1 Clove Garlic, peeled

2 Tsp Lemon Juice

⅔ Olive OIl, sub with Pasta Water for an oil-free recipe

½ Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Pepper