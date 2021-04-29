What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Easy Vegan Pesto Pasta
Pesto Pasta has to be the easiest yet one of the most flavourful dishes out there. Packed with basil, this recipe only requires a food processor and a couple of minutes to create a beautifully vibrant green pesto sauce. Toss it up with your favourite noodles, and you’ve got yourself a summertime meal ready in less than 30 minutes!
Want to take this up a notch? Serve it with your favourite vegan chicken replacement for some added protein, Or toss in some sliced cherry tomatoes and fresh veggies to make a delicious pesto pasta salad. You can even turn this into an oil-free recipe by subbing in the olive oil for pasta water! There’s quite a few things you can do with pesto pasta, so think of this recipe as a base, because at the end of the day nothing beats the classic Pesto Pasta.
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 10 Min
Total Time: 20 Min
Servings: 4-6 People
Ingredients
- 1 Lb Pasta Noodle of choice
- 2 Cups Fresh Basil, packed
- ½ Cup Pine Nuts
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan
- 1 Clove Garlic, peeled
- 2 Tsp Lemon Juice
- ⅔ Olive OIl, sub with Pasta Water for an oil-free recipe
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Pepper
Instructions
- Cook your pasta noodles as directed on the package. While your pasta is cooking, add your basil, pine nuts, vegan parmesan, garlic, and lemon juice to a food processor. Pulse your food processor until your ingredients are evenly mixed and has a crumble-like texture.
- Add the olive oil, salt, and pepper to the food processor and blend until combined. Drain your pasta and add your pesto sauce to your cooked pasta noodles. Give it a mix until your pasta is evenly coated in the sauce.
- Serve with your favourite vegan chicken replacement, and garnish with extra vegan parmesan and pine nuts. Enjoy!