12The best thing about falafels, besides their incredible taste, is that the traditional Middle Eastern food is typically always vegan! No need to omit or substitute anything and they’re so easy to make. This dish is made with chickpeas and loaded with fresh herbs and spices, all rolled into a flavor-packed ball. This recipe is traditionally deep-fried but, if you are looking to cut back on oil you can pan fry or bake these.

The key to making great falafels is making sure you dry the chickpeas. This recipe calls for canned chickpeas, so make sure you drain, rinse, and do your best to dry it with a clean kitchen towel. Although this recipe is as easy as dumping everything into a food processor you want to make sure you don’t blend it too much. Pulse your mixture just enough until you get a crumbly texture but still able to form it into a ball, or else you risk turning your falafel mixture into something of a paste and it will be too soft and won’t hold its form. Other than that, falafels are great to serve on top of salads, with some pita bread, or in a wrap. Give this recipe a try and as always, enjoy!