What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Easy Protein-Packed Falafel
12The best thing about falafels, besides their incredible taste, is that the traditional Middle Eastern food is typically always vegan! No need to omit or substitute anything and they’re so easy to make. This dish is made with chickpeas and loaded with fresh herbs and spices, all rolled into a flavor-packed ball. This recipe is traditionally deep-fried but, if you are looking to cut back on oil you can pan fry or bake these.
The key to making great falafels is making sure you dry the chickpeas. This recipe calls for canned chickpeas, so make sure you drain, rinse, and do your best to dry it with a clean kitchen towel. Although this recipe is as easy as dumping everything into a food processor you want to make sure you don’t blend it too much. Pulse your mixture just enough until you get a crumbly texture but still able to form it into a ball, or else you risk turning your falafel mixture into something of a paste and it will be too soft and won’t hold its form. Other than that, falafels are great to serve on top of salads, with some pita bread, or in a wrap. Give this recipe a try and as always, enjoy!
Easy Falafels
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Ingredients
- 28 oz Canned Chickpeas
- 1 Medium Shallot, chopped
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Cup Parsley, roughly chopped
- ½ Cup Cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 Tsp Cumin
- ½ Tsp Paprika
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Chili Flakes, optional
- 3-4 Tbsp Flour
- 3-4 Tbsp Avocado OIl, or cooking oil of choice
Instructions
- Drain, rinse and dry your chickpeas with a clean tea towel. Once dried add chickpeas and the rest of the ingredients except the flour and oil to a food processor. Pulse until your mixture is evenly mixed and resembles a crumbly texture. Scrape the sides as needed.
- Transfer your mixture to a bowl and add 3-4 Tbsp of flour. Using a fork or rubber spatula, mix the flour in until evenly combined. Scoop out about 1 ½ - 2 Tbsp of the mixture and form them into ½ inch thick discs until you use up all of the falafel mixture.
- Heat up 3-4 Tbsp of oil over medium heat and cook your falafels 4-5 minutes on each side and looks golden brown. If you are baking your falafels, preheat your oven to 400F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Transfer your falafels to your baking tray and lightly brush or spray oil on the top and bottom of your falafels. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes flipping halfway through.
- Serve your falafels on top of a salad, with rice and pita bread, or in a wrap! Enjoy!