What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Dairy-Free Caesar Salad Tempeh Wrap
When it comes to salads, you can’t go wrong with a classic caesar salad. It’s creamy and delicious, but sadly the only plant-based part of a caesar salad is the lettuce. Thankfully it’s very easy to make a dairy-free caesar dressing, and we can take it one step further by making it healthier than its non-vegan counterpart by using cashews to obtain that creaminess we are all familiar with. Why not go another step further by wrapping it all up with some crispy baked tempeh turning this into a protein-rich Vegan Tempeh Caesar Salad Wrap.
If you can’t have gluten, you don’t need to miss out on this epic wrap–there are a few ingredients you can swap out or omit to easily turn this into a gluten-free meal. Swap out the tortilla wrap for gluten-free tortilla, swap out the croutons for gluten-free croutons or omit them from the recipe, and finally swap out the soy sauce with tamari. If you aren’t feeling too hungry, you can always ignore the whole wrap part and just enjoy it as a tempeh caesar salad.
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Servings: 4-5 Wraps
Ingredients:
Crispy Tempeh
- 2 Blocks of Tempeh
- 1 Tbsp Soy Sauce or Tamari
- 2 Tbsp Cooking Oil
- 1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Paprika
Caesar Salad
- 1 Cup Cashews, soaked in boiling water 10 minutes
- ¾ Cup Water
- 2 Cloves Garlic
- 2 Tbsp Lemon Juice
- 1 Tbsp Capers
- 1 Tbsp Brine from Capers
- 3 Heads of Romaine Lettuce
- ½ Cup Croutons
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan
Wrap
- Tortilla
- Croutons
- Parmesan
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 400F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Cut your blocks to tempeh into ½ inch cubes and set aside.
- In a bowl, add your tempeh and the rest of the crispy tempeh ingredients. Mix it all up until it’s well combined and your tempeh pieces are evenly coated. Transfer it over to your baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- While your tempeh is baking, make your caesar salad. Drain your soaked cashews and add them to a blender along with the water, garlic cloves, lemon juice, capers, and brine from the capers. Blend it up until completely smooth.
- Chop up your romaine lettuce and add it to a large bowl along with your dressing. Depending on how you like your salad, you can add as little or as much as you want. Toss your salad until evenly mixed. Add your croutons and vegan parm and give it one more toss.
- Once the tempeh is finished baking, let it cool down for 5-10 minutes or until cool enough to handle. To assemble your wrap, add your caesar salad to a tortilla, along with your crispy tempeh, and extra croutons, and vegan parmesan. Fold the sides inwards, and tightly roll it up. Enjoy!