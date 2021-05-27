When it comes to salads, you can’t go wrong with a classic caesar salad. It’s creamy and delicious, but sadly the only plant-based part of a caesar salad is the lettuce. Thankfully it’s very easy to make a dairy-free caesar dressing, and we can take it one step further by making it healthier than its non-vegan counterpart by using cashews to obtain that creaminess we are all familiar with. Why not go another step further by wrapping it all up with some crispy baked tempeh turning this into a protein-rich Vegan Tempeh Caesar Salad Wrap.

If you can’t have gluten, you don’t need to miss out on this epic wrap–there are a few ingredients you can swap out or omit to easily turn this into a gluten-free meal. Swap out the tortilla wrap for gluten-free tortilla, swap out the croutons for gluten-free croutons or omit them from the recipe, and finally swap out the soy sauce with tamari. If you aren’t feeling too hungry, you can always ignore the whole wrap part and just enjoy it as a tempeh caesar salad.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min

Servings: 4-5 Wraps

Ingredients:

Crispy Tempeh

2 Blocks of Tempeh

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce or Tamari

2 Tbsp Cooking Oil

1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Paprika

Caesar Salad

1 Cup Cashews, soaked in boiling water 10 minutes

¾ Cup Water

2 Cloves Garlic

2 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp Capers

1 Tbsp Brine from Capers

3 Heads of Romaine Lettuce

½ Cup Croutons

½ Cup Vegan Parmesan

Wrap

Tortilla

Croutons

Parmesan

Instructions: