What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Chickpea & Tomato Pasta

If you only have a few minutes and want to cook a delicious dinner, pasta is the obvious choice: You can whip up a hearty and tasty dish pretty quickly and you probably always have a few boxes in your pantry. With that in mind, I wanted to make a pasta that uses ingredients you would already have in your kitchen. Chickpeas and tomatoes are some plant-based essentials everyone always has easy access to. Simple? Yes. Delicious? 100%! Plus, it’s all made in one pot so you can save yourself some extra dishes. Who doesn’t love that?

If you aren’t a fan of chickpeas, you can always use a different legume or even some crumbled up tempeh. For me, I love the heartiness of chickpeas and they are an excellent source of fiber and protein. What I love about this pasta the most is it’s not a heavy pasta, and you won’t feel weighed down, even after a hefty helping. The sauce is just made of crushed tomatoes, water, and the starches from the pasta. So feel free to grab a second serving and enjoy!