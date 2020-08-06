What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Buffalo Cauliflower Kale Salad

Despite the bad rap salads get, the dish doesn't have to be boring. Yes, there are some boring salads out there, like those disappointing restaurant salads that only consist of iceberg lettuce, dressing, and a cherry tomato for garnish. A salad is only as boring as its components, which is why this Buffalo Cauliflower Kale Salad is anything but.

This salad is dressed with a homemade vegan ranch dressing and features roasted baby potatoes, onions, and spicy buffalo cauliflower. It really adds a nice kick to this salad and is the star of this whole dish. I like to use Frank's Red Hot Sauce to make the buffalo sauce but you can use whatever hot sauce you like. Give this recipe a try and show all the salad haters what they’re missing!