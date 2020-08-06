What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Buffalo Cauliflower Kale Salad
Despite the bad rap salads get, the dish doesn't have to be boring. Yes, there are some boring salads out there, like those disappointing restaurant salads that only consist of iceberg lettuce, dressing, and a cherry tomato for garnish. A salad is only as boring as its components, which is why this Buffalo Cauliflower Kale Salad is anything but.
This salad is dressed with a homemade vegan ranch dressing and features roasted baby potatoes, onions, and spicy buffalo cauliflower. It really adds a nice kick to this salad and is the star of this whole dish. I like to use Frank's Red Hot Sauce to make the buffalo sauce but you can use whatever hot sauce you like. Give this recipe a try and show all the salad haters what they’re missing!
Buffalo Cauliflower Kale Salad
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 30 Min
Total Time: 40 Min
Ingredients
- 1 Head Medium-Sized Cauliflower
- 3 Tbsp Oil
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
- ½ Tsp Onion Powder
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Lb Baby Potatoes
- 1 Tbsp Oil
- ⅓ Cup Hot Sauce, such as Frank’s Red Hot
- 1 Tbsp Vegan Butter, melted
- 4 Handfuls Kale, destemmed
- 1 Small Onion, sliced
Ranch Sauce
- ½ Cup Vegan Mayo
- 1 Tbsp Parsley, finely chopped
- ½ Dried Dill, or 1 Tbsp fresh dill chopped
- ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Water
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Cut your cauliflower so you are only left with the florets. In a large bowl, add your cauliflower florets, 3 Tbsp of oil, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Mix until combined and each floret is coated. Set aside.
- Cut your baby potatoes in half and add it to a bowl with 1 tbsp of oil and a pinch of salt. Mix until each piece is coated.
- Transfer your cauliflower to a baking tray and evenly spread it out on one half of the baking tray. On the other half of the baking tray transfer your baby potatoes and spread it out evenly. Bake in the oven for 20 min, flipping the cauliflower and baby potatoes halfway through.
- While your veggies are baking, make your buffalo sauce by adding your hot sauce and melted vegan butter to a bowl. Mix until combined. Once your veggies are done baking, remove the potatoes from the tray and transfer the cauliflower to a bowl and mix it with your buffalo sauce. Put your cauliflower back on the baking tray and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
- While your cauliflower is baking again, get the ranch dressing ready by adding your mayo, parsley, dried dill, garlic powder, apple cider vinegar, and water to a bowl. Mix until well combined. If you want it to be a bit thinner, you can mix in a splash of water at a time until you get your desired consistency.
- Remove your cauliflower florets out of the oven and set aside as you prep your salad. In a large bowl, add your destemmed kale to a bowl. Give it a quick massage to soften it up, this will help your body digest it easier. Then add your sliced onions, roasted baby potatoes, and half of your ranch dressing. Mix until fully coated. Serve right away and top it off with some of your buffalo cauliflower florets and an extra drizzle of ranch dressing. Enjoy!