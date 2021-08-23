Turn up your taco night with this homemade vegan recipe that features cashew queso, pickled onions, a variety of different spices, and fresh herbs – Here's how to make them.

Each taco is a colorful work of art topped with crunchy fresh vegetables and drizzled with creamy cashew queso. The 'meat' in this vegan recipe is your choice of a favorite plant-based meat alternative, lentils, or extra firm tofu. You'll surprise yourself and your guests by how similar the alternatives taste to the real thing, even lentils make for a hearty meat-like protein.

These tacos are the perfect recipe to serve at your fiesta or make for your carnivore friend who claims they can't give up meat-filled tacos because this recipe proves plant-based food to be just as, if not more delicious than the non-vegan version.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Vegan Tacos with Pickled Onion and Cashew Queso

Serves 6 people

Ingredients

Vegan Taco Meat:

2 tbsp coconut oil

12 oz plant-based ground or lentils (green or black), or extra-firm tofu (cut into small chunks)

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1 tbsp chili powder

1/4 tsp chili flakes

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp maple syrup

pinch sea salt

Toppings:

8 corn tortillas

1 cup Vegan Queso

1/2 cup pickled onions (see notes)

1/4 cup cilantro finely chopped

2 spring onions finely chopped

1 lime

Instructions