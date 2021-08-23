Vegan Tacos with Pickled Onion and Cashew Queso

Turn up your taco night with this homemade vegan recipe that features cashew queso, pickled onions, a variety of different spices, and fresh herbs – Here's how to make them.

Each taco is a colorful work of art topped with crunchy fresh vegetables and drizzled with creamy cashew queso. The 'meat' in this vegan recipe is your choice of a favorite plant-based meat alternative, lentils, or extra firm tofu. You'll surprise yourself and your guests by how similar the alternatives taste to the real thing, even lentils make for a hearty meat-like protein.

These tacos are the perfect recipe to serve at your fiesta or make for your carnivore friend who claims they can't give up meat-filled tacos because this recipe proves plant-based food to be just as, if not more delicious than the non-vegan version.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes

Vegan Tacos with Pickled Onion and Cashew Queso

Serves 6 people

Ingredients

Vegan Taco Meat:

  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 12 oz plant-based ground or lentils (green or black), or extra-firm tofu (cut into small chunks)
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1/4 tsp chili flakes
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tsp maple syrup
  • pinch sea salt

Toppings:

  • 8 corn tortillas
  • 1 cup Vegan Queso
  • 1/2 cup pickled onions (see notes)
  • 1/4 cup cilantro finely chopped
  • 2 spring onions finely chopped
  • 1 lime

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, combine coconut oil and plant-based ground. Cook on medium heat for 3-5 minutes, or until the plant-based ground starts to brown.
  2. Then add spices: onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, chili flakes, nutritional yeast, tomato paste, soy sauce, maple syrup, and a pinch of sea salt. Mix together to combine until warmed and lightly browned. (5-10 mins)
  3. Scoop vegan taco meat into corn tortillas and top with dollops of Vegan Queso.
  4. Sprinkle with pickled onions, cilantro, green onions, and a squeeze of lime.
