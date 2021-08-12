Sweet potatoes and chickpeas are plant-based pantry staples that every meat-free eater should keep stocked in their kitchen. They’re both full of nutrition and are so tasty, and when you mash the two together you end up with one of the healthiest and most delicious burgers.

This Sweet Potato Chickpea burger is high in fiber and high in protein among all the other great nutrients that come with sweet potatoes and chickpeas. Because of this, you’ll finish eating this burger feeling satiated and satisfied. Top it off with all your favorite burger toppings in between two burger buns, or try subbing out the burger bun for lettuce and turn this burger into a sweet potato chickpea burger lettuce wrap for a low-calorie option.

Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Burgers

Prep Time: 30 Min

Cook Time: 1 Hour

Total Time: 1 Hour, 30 Min

Servings: 4 Large Burger Patties

Ingredients

2 Flax Eggs (2 Tbsp Ground Flax Seeds + 6 Tbsp Water)

1 Large Sweet Potato

½ Cup Red Onions, finely chopped

15 oz Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Tsp Ground Mustard

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

½ Tsp Black Pepper

¼ Tsp Cumin

½ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs

1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

Instructions

Bake your sweet potato at 400F for 45-50 Minutes or until a knife can easily poke it. Allow your sweet potato to cool down before scooping out 1 Cup of sweet potato. Set aside. Prep your Flax egg by mixing in 2 Tbsp Ground Flax Seeds with 6 Tbsp of water, set aside to thicken. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a large pan, heat up a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your red onions and cook for 3-5 minutes or until translucent. Add your chickpeas and garlic and cook for 5 minutes. Add your salt, cayenne pepper, ground mustard, dried oregano, black pepper, and cumin to the pan. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let it cool down for 5 minutes. Transfer your chickpea mixture to a large bowl and mash it with a fork or masher. It’s okay if there are still large chunks of chickpeas. Once mashed, add in your 1 cup of sweet potato and continue to mash and mix until combined. Add your bread crumbs, nutritional yeast, and flax eggs and mix until combined. Cover with plastic wrap or plastic cover and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes or until fully chilled. While your mixture is chilling in the fridge, preheat your oven to 400F. Form your sweet potato chickpea mixture into patties. The size will depend on the size of your burger buns, but make them about ½ inch thick. Place them onto your baking tray and bake in the oven for 40 minutes, flipping halfway through. Remove from the oven and start assembling your burger. Top it off with some mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, in between a toasted burger bun. Serve it with your favorite side and enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 526 | Total Fat 8.9g | Saturated Fat 1g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 726mg | Total Carbohydrates 89g | Dietary Fiber 23g | Total Sugars 16g | Protein 25.7g | Calcium 163mg | Iron 11mg | Potassium 1219mg |