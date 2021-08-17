Taquitos are rolled tacos filled with spicy, savory ingredients, then crisp-fried in the oven, and topped with your favorite condiments like dairy-free cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. It's a meal to make your mouth water.

Normally, taquitos are filled with some kind of animal protein like beef or chicken, but instead, we gave them a vegan makeover and used finely chopped pecan pieces that have a similar consistency and texture to ground meat crumbles and when seasoned, you won't be able to tell the difference.

The best part about this recipe is that it's healthier for you than the real thing and because we're using pecans as a meat replacement, you eliminate eating unhealthy processed foods. Pecans are also a healthy source of protein and fiber, helping your muscles recover and promoting a healthy digestive system.

Make this recipe tonight and serve these taquitos buffet style so everyone can pick and choose which toppings to smear on top. With this recipe, every night is a fiesta.

Recipe Developer: Liz Moody

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Vegan Spiced Pecan Taquitos

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cups pecan pieces, finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil and more to brush tortillas

3 cups fresh or frozen cauliflower rice

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup tomato paste

3/4 cup water

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon fine grain sea salt

3 cups shredded vegan cheddar

20 small corn tortillas

Salsa, vegan sour cream, or other condiments of choice

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 F. In a skillet over medium heat, warm with a drizzle of olive oil. Add the cauliflower rice and sauté until brown at the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped pecan pieces, chili powder, and cumin and toast until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Add tomato paste, water, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt, and stir until well combined and warmed through. Warm tortillas in the oven until pliable, about 30 seconds. Add a thin line of pecan mixture down one side of the tortilla, followed by a sprinkle of cheese. Roll tightly and place seam-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush with olive or avocado oil to lightly coat the side facing up and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden at the edges. Serve with salsa, sour cream, or condiments of choice.

Nutritionals

Calories 1047 | Total Fat 69g | Saturated Fat 11.9g | Sodium 1450mg | Total Carbohydrates 95.8g | Dietary Fiber 18g | Total Sugars 10.3g | Protein 20.4g | Calcium 222mg | Iron 5mg | Potassium 713mg |