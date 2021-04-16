Today's Recipe of the Day puts a spin on a fully-loaded nacho recipe because this is 'nacho' ordinary cheese. Instead, the ingredients are all dairy-free and completely plant-based. But as you know, just because a recipe is vegan doesn't necessarily mean it's healthy, but one added benefit of ditching real cheese is that you have a better chance of reducing inflammation in your body, which has been linked to different diseases. Aside from that cheesy fact, this recipe is all about delicious, indulgent flavor.

If you love pulling a warm, crunchy tortilla chip from the bottom of the plate with melty, gooey cheese stretched across the table topped with veggie-based meat, bell peppers, tomatoes, and jalapenos, then this recipe is all that and more. You will notice that one of the toppings is plant-based sloppy joe, which is completely optional, however highly recommended. The flavorful and soft-textured 'crumbles' add hints of barbeque, pairing perfectly with the savory, salty, spicy, sweet flavors of the chips and other toppings. Your mouth is probably already watering, so we'll stop chatting and get to the recipe. Enjoy this recipe as a shareable appetizer or go all in and take on the nachos solo.

Recipe by Laura Johnson adapted from a recipe by Hannah Kaminsky, author of the blog BitterSweet.

Preparation Time

Cook time: 30 min

Total time: 30 min

Barbeque Vegan Nachos

Serves 4-6 as a snack or appetizer

Ingredients

2 cups Plant-Based Sloppy Joe (Click here for the recipe.)

12 ounces tortilla chips

1 cup grated dairy-free cheddar cheese

Optional: diced bell peppers, chopped tomatoes, minced scallions, sliced jalapenos, cilantro leaves, diced red onions, and dairy-free sour cream

Instructions