Vegan Recipe: Ultimate Fully Loaded Barbeque Nachos
Today's Recipe of the Day puts a spin on a fully-loaded nacho recipe because this is 'nacho' ordinary cheese. Instead, the ingredients are all dairy-free and completely plant-based. But as you know, just because a recipe is vegan doesn't necessarily mean it's healthy, but one added benefit of ditching real cheese is that you have a better chance of reducing inflammation in your body, which has been linked to different diseases. Aside from that cheesy fact, this recipe is all about delicious, indulgent flavor.
If you love pulling a warm, crunchy tortilla chip from the bottom of the plate with melty, gooey cheese stretched across the table topped with veggie-based meat, bell peppers, tomatoes, and jalapenos, then this recipe is all that and more. You will notice that one of the toppings is plant-based sloppy joe, which is completely optional, however highly recommended. The flavorful and soft-textured 'crumbles' add hints of barbeque, pairing perfectly with the savory, salty, spicy, sweet flavors of the chips and other toppings. Your mouth is probably already watering, so we'll stop chatting and get to the recipe. Enjoy this recipe as a shareable appetizer or go all in and take on the nachos solo.
Recipe by Laura Johnson adapted from a recipe by Hannah Kaminsky, author of the blog BitterSweet.
Preparation Time
Cook time: 30 min
Total time: 30 min
Barbeque Vegan Nachos
Serves 4-6 as a snack or appetizer
Ingredients
- 2 cups Plant-Based Sloppy Joe (Click here for the recipe.)
- 12 ounces tortilla chips
- 1 cup grated dairy-free cheddar cheese
- Optional: diced bell peppers, chopped tomatoes, minced scallions, sliced jalapenos, cilantro leaves, diced red onions, and dairy-free sour cream
Instructions
- Prepare the Sloppy Joe mix according to the recipe.
- Preheat the oven to 400º.
- Place a layer of tortilla chips on a sheet pan. Top with half of the Sloppy Joe mixture and sprinkle with half of the cheese.
- Top with another layer of tortilla chips and add the remaining Sloppy Joe mixture, cheese, and other toppings, as desired.
- Bake until heated through and the cheese has melted for about 5 to 7 minutes.
- Serve, and enjoy!