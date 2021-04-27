Vegan Recipe: Dumpling Bowls with Pickled Radishes and Almond Miso Sauce
Today's Recipe of the Day is a bowl full of dumplings, pickled radishes, shredded cabbage, broccoli slaw, finished with a drizzle of homemade almond miso sauce. This recipe is one of my favorite meals because the delicious tastes and flavors do not compromise health as this bowl is packed with plant-based nutrients and I could eat one almost every day.
The base of your bowl includes shredded red cabbage, broccoli slaw, cucumbers, radishes, green onions, and vegan tofu and vegetable dumplings. These ingredients contain vitamins and minerals like folate, vitamin B6, vitamin E, calcium, and potassium. In addition, the dumplings are stuffed with veggies and tofu, a good source of soy-based protein.
The pickled radishes in this dish add a nice tangy flavor to the bowl. For this step, add water, vinegar, sugar, salt, and radishes to your pot and bring it to a boil. If you have leftovers, I highly recommend saving a container in your fridge to use for other recipes throughout the week. Pickled radishes also taste incredible on a veggie burger!
Then, once your bowl is complete, drizzle your homemade almond miso sauce on top. This sauce is made from scratch with ingredients like almond butter, white miso, rice vinegar, tamari, garlic, ginger, and optional maple syrup for sweetness. I recommend doubling this recipe and also saving the leftovers in your fridge to use throughout the week. This sauce works perfectly as a salad dressing, pasta sauce, and whatever needs a boost of flavor. Enjoy!
Recipe Developer: Gena Hamshaw, @thefullhelping
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Dumpling Bowls
Yields 4 servings
Ingredients
For the bowls:
- 2 packages 20 dumplings Nasoya organic vegan tofu vegetable dumplings
- 2 heaping cups shredded red cabbage
- 2 heaping cups broccoli slaw or another shredded/grated vegetable
- 2 cups thinly sliced cucumbers
- 1/2 cup quick pickled radishes below
- 1/2 cup almond miso sauce below
- Chopped green onion tops for serving
For the pickled radishes:
- 1 cup very thinly sliced radishes
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon CANE SUGAR
- 1 teaspoon KOSHER SALT
For the almond miso sauce:
- 2 tablespoons WHITE MISO or miso of choice
- 2 tablespoons almond butter substitute sunflower seed butter
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon tamari
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup optional
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger or 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated on a microplane
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 small clove of garlic, minced or grated on a microplane
- 2-3 tablespoons warm water
- Dash crushed red pepper flakes to taste
Instructions
- To prepare the radishes, place the radish slices in a mason jar big enough to hold them.
- Whisk together the boiling water, vinegar, salt, and sugar. Pour this mixture over the radishes. Cover and allow them to sit for at least 20 minutes before using. The radishes will keep in an airtight container for several weeks in the fridge.
- To make the sauce, place all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together. Start with two tablespoons warm water and add another if the sauce is too thick for your liking. The sauce will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days, and it can be prepared ahead of time, along with the radishes.
- To make the bowls, bring a large pot of water to boil. Add the dumplings gently, a few at a time. Boil for one minute, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 2 more minutes, than use a slotted spoon to remove them from the water.
- Divide the veggies and radishes between four bowls, then add 5 cooked dumplings to each bowl. Top each bowl with a couple tablespoons of sauce and a garnish of green onion tops, if you like. Serve.