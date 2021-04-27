Today's Recipe of the Day is a bowl full of dumplings, pickled radishes, shredded cabbage, broccoli slaw, finished with a drizzle of homemade almond miso sauce. This recipe is one of my favorite meals because the delicious tastes and flavors do not compromise health as this bowl is packed with plant-based nutrients and I could eat one almost every day.

The base of your bowl includes shredded red cabbage, broccoli slaw, cucumbers, radishes, green onions, and vegan tofu and vegetable dumplings. These ingredients contain vitamins and minerals like folate, vitamin B6, vitamin E, calcium, and potassium. In addition, the dumplings are stuffed with veggies and tofu, a good source of soy-based protein.

The pickled radishes in this dish add a nice tangy flavor to the bowl. For this step, add water, vinegar, sugar, salt, and radishes to your pot and bring it to a boil. If you have leftovers, I highly recommend saving a container in your fridge to use for other recipes throughout the week. Pickled radishes also taste incredible on a veggie burger!

Then, once your bowl is complete, drizzle your homemade almond miso sauce on top. This sauce is made from scratch with ingredients like almond butter, white miso, rice vinegar, tamari, garlic, ginger, and optional maple syrup for sweetness. I recommend doubling this recipe and also saving the leftovers in your fridge to use throughout the week. This sauce works perfectly as a salad dressing, pasta sauce, and whatever needs a boost of flavor. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Gena Hamshaw, @thefullhelping

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Dumpling Bowls

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients

For the bowls:

2 packages 20 dumplings Nasoya organic vegan tofu vegetable dumplings

2 heaping cups shredded red cabbage

2 heaping cups broccoli slaw or another shredded/grated vegetable

2 cups thinly sliced cucumbers

1/2 cup quick pickled radishes below

1/2 cup almond miso sauce below

Chopped green onion tops for serving

For the pickled radishes:

1 cup very thinly sliced radishes

1/2 cup boiling water

1/2 cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon CANE SUGAR

1 teaspoon KOSHER SALT

For the almond miso sauce:

2 tablespoons WHITE MISO or miso of choice

2 tablespoons almond butter substitute sunflower seed butter

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon tamari

2 teaspoons maple syrup optional

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger or 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated on a microplane

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 small clove of garlic, minced or grated on a microplane

2-3 tablespoons warm water

Dash crushed red pepper flakes to taste

Instructions