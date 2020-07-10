Vegan Recipe: Creamy Pasta Salad For Your Summer BBQ

Are you wondering what you should bring to the backyard BBQ party? If so, make this creamy pasta salad with a southwestern twist everyone that will love. This dish is a two-step recipe and will only take you 20 minutes to make. All you need to do is cook the pasta, add the fresh veggies and beans, and combine the sauce. Even though this recipe is a creamy pasta salad, it's actually creamless and 100% vegan and you won't even be able to tell the difference. Serve your pasta in a summery white bowl with a pinch of salt on top!

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: Pasta salad is a refreshing and filling summer dish that everyone loves. This recipe is made with veggies, a vegan cream sauce, and pasta--healthier than traditional pasta salads. Enjoy this recipe all summer long.

Make it for: A side dish you can bring to a party or make it for dinner. Kids especially love the taste of this pasta!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes