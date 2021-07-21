Upgrade your hummus recipe with this pecan roasted beet dip topped with savory garnishes like sliced shallots and sage leaves. Beets are one of the healthiest vegetables to eat for heart and eye health but can seem intimidating when it comes time to cook them but this recipe makes it so easy.

This simple-to-make dip is made with plant-based ingredients like pecans, shallots, garlic, balsamic vinegar, sage, and of course, beets. It's low in calories and high in fiber, making this a weight-loss-friendly snack. Not only does this dip taste delicious, but it also has a fragrant smell that will entice anyone you serve it to. Its natural flavors are the perfect combination of sweet, savory, salty, and earthy, satisfying your taste buds while providing essential nutrients and vitamins our bodies need.

The best way to ensure you're eating clean, healthy foods is to make them from scratch because oftentimes store-bought dips are full of oils, sugar, and preservatives to keep fresh. Make this recipe on repeat and reach your health goals by eating foods you love.

Recipe Developer: Erin Alderson, Naturally Ella

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Pecan Roasted Beet Dip with Sage

Ingredients

Serves 8

For the Dip

1/2 cup raw pecan pieces

1 pound red beets

1 large shallot, divided

1 clove garlic, peeled

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar

3 sage leaves

Salt, to taste

For the Toppings

1/4 cup raw pecan pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil or pecan oil

3 tablespoons sliced shallot

3 sage leaves

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Trim the ends from the beets and peel (see note). Cut into roughly 1-inch pieces and place in a roasting pan. Peel the shallot and cut it into large pieces, reserving a small portion for the topping. Place in the roasting pan along with the clove of garlic. Toss with 2 teaspoons of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Roast until the beets are tender, stirring occasionally, 35 to 45 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly. While the beets are roasting, cover the pecans with water and let soak. When the beets are slightly cool, place the pecans and 1/2 cup of water in a blender (see note). Puree until the pecans begin to break down. Add in the beets, balsamic vinegar, and sage. Puree, adding more water if needed, until the dip is smooth and there are no pieces of beets and pecans left. Add a pinch of salt, taste, and add more as needed. Heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and sauté for a couple of minutes, just until fragrant. Move the shallots to one side and add the sage leaves to the pan. Continue to cook the shallot and fry the sage leaves. Remove the sage leaves once fried and remove the pan from the heat. Add in the pecan pieces and swirl to lightly toast the pecans in the hot oil. Transfer the dip to a bowl and spoon the pecans/shallots/oil mixture over the top. Crush the fried sage and serve with your favorite crackers, toasted bread, or vegetables.

Notes: You do not need to peel the beets for this recipe because after roasting and pureeing in a blender, you can’t tell. However, if feel free to peel the beets as you need.

As for the blender, this dip works well in the high-speed blender however, a regular blender or food processor will work. Just make sure the beets are soft.

Nutritionals

Calories 230 | Total Fat 20g | Saturated Fat 2.2g | Sodium 46mg | Total Carbohydrate 12.7g | Dietary Fiber 3.9g | Total Sugars 5.3g | Protein 4g | Calcium 45mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 341mg |