Vegan Pecan Peach Crumble with a Scoop of Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Summer is the season for fresh, ripe peaches, so stop by your local farmer’s market or grocery store and grab some now to turn the sweet fruit into a delicious pecan peach crumble with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream.

In this recipe, simply mix together pecan, oats, and sugar and top it on warm, baked peaches and enjoy every spoonful with dairy-free vanilla ice cream for an easy plant-based dessert. This recipe is simple and children can partake at any step and learn how to create a healthier version of the desserts they love.

When you choose to eliminate dairy from your diet, you’re more likely to lower inflammation in your body caused by consuming animal products, like real dairy. So make this summer treat on repeat, dive in spoon first, and feel great about indulging in healthier treats.

Recipe Developer: Liz Moody

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Pecan Peach Crumble

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/3 cup chopped pecans

4 peaches, halved with the pit removed

3 tablespoons grass-fed butter or coconut oil, softened but not liquid

1/3 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup oat flour

1/3 cup coconut sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fine grain sea salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Arrange peaches cut-side up in a shallow glass baking dish.

In a medium bowl, use a fork or your fingers to mix together the pecans, butter, oats, oat flour, coconut sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt until a chunky crumble topping forms.

Distribute evenly between peaches, pressing gently to adhere the crumble to the peach flesh.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, until the top is golden. Store any leftovers in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Nutritionals

Calories 367 | Total Fat 26.5g | Saturated Fat 10.5g | Sodium 134mg | Total Carbohydrate 30.1g | Dietary Fiber 6.1g | Total Sugars 15.3g | Protein 5.6g | Calcium 24mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 428mg |