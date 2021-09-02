If there is one ingredient you should always keep in your kitchen it would have to be kimchi, a spicy fermented cabbage that not only tastes great but is a great source of probiotics which is essential for having a healthy gut. You can snack on kimchi, use it in a side dish, or in this case use it to make Vegan Kimchi Fried Rice. With all the health benefits you get from kimchi, this will probably be one of the healthiest fried rice you ever have.

When it comes to kimchi, you have to be a little careful while looking at the ingredient list as not all kimchi is vegan. Traditionally it’s made with fish sauce or has some kind of a fish paste in it but many local grocery stores carry vegan versions. As long as you double-check the ingredient list, you’ll be just fine. Think of this recipe as a base that you can add whatever else you like to: Some tofu, peas, carrots, broccoli, would all work great in this recipe as well.

Vegan Kimchi Fried Rice

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 15 Min

Servings: 4 People

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Olive OIl

1 Cup Vegan Kimchi, chopped

2 Cups White Rice

1 Tbsp Gochujang (Red Chilli Paste)

¼ Cup Kimchi Juice, from the jar

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

Garnish

Nori Sheets, cut up

Green Onions

Sesame Seeds

Instructions

In a large non-stick pan, heat up your olive oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, add your vegan kimchi and saute in the pan for 2 minutes. Stir your white rice in and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Add your gochujang and kimchi juice, stir until it's combined, and cook for two minutes. If you find that the rice is starting to stick to the pan, you can add in a splash of water to keep the rice from burning. Stir in your sesame oil until it’s mixed through, remove from the heat, and serve right away. Garnish with chopped-up nori sheets, green onions, and sesame seeds, and enjoy!

Servings 4

Calories 698 | Total Fat 5.2g | Saturated Fat 0.8g | Sodium 5670mg | Total Carbohydrate 138.5g | Dietary Fiber 31.2g | Total Sugars 0.1g | Protein 7.1g | Calcium 31mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 106mg |