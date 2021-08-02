Vegan Instant Pot Recipe: Easy Mango Sticky Rice

If you're looking for an easy vegan dessert recipe made in an Instant Pot, then make this mango sticky rice for a sweet and savory treat, without the dairy. Save money and time with this unique recipe that features jasmine rice, coconut milk, sugar, and cornstarch to create a creamy rice base, and ripe mangoes and sesame seeds for a sweet, nutty topping. All you need is eight minutes to prep this dish and 15 minutes to cook it in your Instant Pot. Be sure to use full-fat canned coconut milk and give it a good shake before using it. Enjoy!

Editor's Note: If you're not a fan of mango, try using fresh pineapple, guava, peaches, papaya, or fresh berries instead! Top the rice with toasted coconut in place of sesame seeds, if desired.

Prep Time: 8 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Easy Mango Sticky Rice

Serves 1

Ingredients

Sticky Rice:

1⁄2 cup uncooked jasmine rice

3⁄4 cup canned unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

Coconut Sauce:

1⁄2 cup canned unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

4 teaspoons sugar

1⁄16 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 tablespoon cornstarch

1⁄2 tablespoon cold water

For Serving:

1⁄2 cup ripe mango slices, chilled

1⁄2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

To the Instant Pot®, add all Sticky Rice ingredients. Close the lid; turn the knob to Sealing. Press the Manual or Pressure Cook button and adjust the time to 3 minutes. When the timer beeps, allow 10 minutes to naturally release the pressure, then remove the lid. While the rice is cooking, make the Coconut Sauce. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine coconut milk, sugar, and salt. In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch and cold water to make a slurry. When coconut milk mixture comes to a boil, whisk in the slurry for about 1–2 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Add 1⁄4 cup Coconut Sauce to the rice in the Instant Pot® and stir to combine. Replace the lid and let cool for 10 minutes. To serve, spoon rice into a bowl and arrange mango slices over rice. Pour remaining coconut sauce over the top and sprinkle with sesame seeds. May be served warm or cold.

PER SERVING

CALORIES: 1,012 | FAT: 58g | PROTEIN: 13g | SODIUM: 471mg

FIBER: 2g | CARBOHYDRATES: 113g | SUGAR: 28g

Excerpted from The “I Love My Instant Pot®” Cooking for One Recipe Book by Lisa Childs. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.