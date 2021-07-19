Looking for an easy, healthy, delicious breakfast? Overnight oats check all of those boxes. It's one of the most convenient breakfast options to make and eat on the go and throughout the week. Prep your meals by doubling or tripling this recipe and store the oats in jars in your fridge for up to five days.

This coffee cake overnight oats recipe is as nutritious as it is delicious, it's almost like eating a dessert. The ingredients include pecans, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, oats, and chia seeds, one of the tiniest foods mighty in protein and fiber. One ounce (24.8 g) of chia seeds contains 4.7 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, shockingly high for small seeds. People who eat a high-fiber diet are likely to lose or maintain a healthy weight. Fiber is also known to help digestion and constipation.

Enjoy this breakfast all year round and save yourself time in the morning by prepping jars of overnight oats in advance. Your next breakfast is enjoyed on your morning commute!

Recipe Developer: Liz Moody

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Chill Time: Overnight

Pecan Coffee Cake Overnight Oats

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cups fresh pecans

3 cups water

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons coconut sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 cups oats

6 tablespoons chia seeds

1 tablespoon avocado oil

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread the pecans out evenly on a parchment-lined pan and toast for 15 minutes, until golden brown and fragrant. Set aside 1/3 of the total nuts (a little less than 3/4 of a cup) and add the remaining 2/3 of the nuts to a dry blender. Pulse until a rough pecan flour forms. Remove half of the flour from the blender; set aside. To the remaining flour in the blender, add water, 1/2 cup coconut sugar, vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Blend until a very smooth pecan “milk” forms. In a large bowl, stir together oats and chia seeds. Pour pecan “milk” over oats and chia; stir. Roughly chop the remaining whole toasted pecans and add to a small bowl with the set-aside pecan flour, 2 tablespoons coconut sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and avocado oil. Stir to create a crumble topping. Store overnight oats mixture in the refrigerator separately from crumble topping. When ready to serve, top the overnight oats generously with the crumble, or layer in a parfait glass. Overnight oats will be ready after 1 hour, or when chia seeds have become gelatinous, and will last in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Nutritionals

Calories 445 | Total Fat 19g | Saturated Fat 2.1g | Sodium 296mg | Total Carbohydrate 62.7g | Dietary Fiber 12.3g | Total Sugars 31.2g | Protein 9.1g | Calcium 165mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 273mg |