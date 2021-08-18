Vegan Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter

When you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to stray from your healthy diet, reach for these chocolate-covered stuffed dates topped with a peanut butter drizzle, made with all-natural ingredients. This healthier-for-you dessert tastes just like the classic Snickers bar with its sticky, pull-apart texture, and creamy chocolate, peanut butter flavors, however, contains fewer calories than the candy bar, a win-win for your taste buds and health.

The best part is that this recipe keeps fresh in the fridge for up to a week so you can double or triple the batch and enjoy a healthier vegan dessert all week long. They're also great for when you need an on-the-go snack or a boost of energy, we're also not judging if you eat this dessert for breakfast...as I have. All you need is 10 minutes to prep your ingredients and stuff the dates, and 30 minutes to let them chill in the fridge to enjoy your new favorite dessert.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

Prep time: 10 mins

Chill time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter

Makes 12 stuffed dates

Ingredients

12 Medjool dates

1/3 cup all-natural smooth peanut butter

1/4 cup peanuts chopped

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tsp coconut oil

Pinch flaky sea salt (optional for sprinkling)

Instructions