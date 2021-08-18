Vegan Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter
When you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to stray from your healthy diet, reach for these chocolate-covered stuffed dates topped with a peanut butter drizzle, made with all-natural ingredients. This healthier-for-you dessert tastes just like the classic Snickers bar with its sticky, pull-apart texture, and creamy chocolate, peanut butter flavors, however, contains fewer calories than the candy bar, a win-win for your taste buds and health.
The best part is that this recipe keeps fresh in the fridge for up to a week so you can double or triple the batch and enjoy a healthier vegan dessert all week long. They're also great for when you need an on-the-go snack or a boost of energy, we're also not judging if you eat this dessert for breakfast...as I have. All you need is 10 minutes to prep your ingredients and stuff the dates, and 30 minutes to let them chill in the fridge to enjoy your new favorite dessert.
Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca
Prep time: 10 mins
Chill time: 30 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter
Makes 12 stuffed dates
Ingredients
- 12 Medjool dates
- 1/3 cup all-natural smooth peanut butter
- 1/4 cup peanuts chopped
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 tsp coconut oil
- Pinch flaky sea salt (optional for sprinkling)
Instructions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut a slit into the center of each date, lengthwise, and remove the pit. (Be sure not to cut all the way through as we want to stuff them!)
- Stuff the inside of each date generously with peanut butter and sprinkle with the peanuts.
- Place on the baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, combine the chocolate chips and coconut oil. Melt in the microwave in 30-second increments until smooth and combined, mix with a spoon to do so.
- Drizzle melted chocolate over the dates to coat. Optional to sprinkle with sea salt.
- Refrigerate the stuffed dates until the chocolate has fully hardened, at least 30 minutes.