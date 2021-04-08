What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Servings: 1-2 Sandwiches
Barbeque season is almost upon us, and we can't wait for summer to dig into a delicious hot sandwich, so think of this Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich recipe as practice. This sandwich uses an easy vegan homemade BBQ sauce and a very simple vegan coleslaw as a topping. However, if you want to make this recipe even easier, feel free to buy your favorite BBQ and vegan coleslaw for a meal in a pinch.
Use the size of your bun to measure what dimensions to cut your tempeh. We like to just cut them into squares, but you can also cut them into circular patties, or even in thick strips to mimic a bbq tempeh “rib" sandwich! With the weather finally warming up, this recipe is perfect for those outdoor cookouts.
Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich
Serves 1-2
Ingredients
For the Coleslaw
- 1/2 Cup Vegan Mayo
- 2 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Sugar
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- 3-4 Cups Coleslaw Mix
For the BBQ Tempeh
- 1 Pack Tempeh, cut into the size of your buns
- ⅔ Cups Ketchup
- ¼ Cup Maple Syrup
- 1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- ½ Tsp Salt
- 2-3 Drops Liquid Smoke
For the Sandwich
- Buns of your choice
- Vegan Mayo
Instructions
- To make the coleslaw, in a small bowl add your vegan mayo, apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, and black pepper. Mix until combined. In a large bowl, add your coleslaw mixture and your dressing. Give it a toss until evenly coated. Set aside.
- To make the bbq sauce, in a bowl add your ketchup, maple syrup, smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt, and 2-3 drops of liquid smoke. Give it a mix until evenly combined.
- Cut your tempeh into a square that would properly fit your bun. Be sure to save any leftover tempeh scraps to cook with any leftover bbq sauce!
- In a non-stick pan, lightly drizzle some oil and heat it up over medium heat. Add your tempeh square and cook for 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Once golden brown on both sides, generously spoon or brush on your bbq sauce. Flip it over and cook for 2 minutes. Add bbq sauce to the other side, flip again, and cook for another 2 minutes. Repeat this step of adding bbq sauce and flipping 2-3 times. Remove the pan from the heat.
- To assemble your sandwich, toast your buns on a pan or in a toaster, add some vegan mayo to the bottom bun, then add your bbq tempeh square, your vegan coleslaw on top, and finally the top bun. Enjoy!