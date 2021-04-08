Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min

Servings: 1-2 Sandwiches

Barbeque season is almost upon us, and we can't wait for summer to dig into a delicious hot sandwich, so think of this Vegan BBQ Tempeh Sandwich recipe as practice. This sandwich uses an easy vegan homemade BBQ sauce and a very simple vegan coleslaw as a topping. However, if you want to make this recipe even easier, feel free to buy your favorite BBQ and vegan coleslaw for a meal in a pinch.

Use the size of your bun to measure what dimensions to cut your tempeh. We like to just cut them into squares, but you can also cut them into circular patties, or even in thick strips to mimic a bbq tempeh “rib" sandwich! With the weather finally warming up, this recipe is perfect for those outdoor cookouts.