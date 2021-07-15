If you want to spice up your Taco Tuesdays, these Vegan Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos are a must-try. As the name implies, the flavors in this recipe are bangin'! Crispy cauliflower with a sweet, spicy, and creamy sauce, these tacos are going to have you coming back for seconds.

A good taco starts with the toppings and in this case, a little goes a long way. A bit of red cabbage, white onion, sliced jalapenos, fresh cilantro, and an extra drizzle of that bang bang sauce will make this taco explode with every bite. The bang bang sauce is so easy to make and you can use it any way you please: Dip your crispy cauliflowers in the sauce right when it comes out of the oven or drizzle it over your tacos.

Vegan Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos

Prep Time: 20 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 40 Min

Servings: 6-8 Tacos

Ingredients

For the Crispy Cauliflower

½ Cup All-Purpose Flour

¼ Cup Corn Starch

1 Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Onion Powder

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Cup Soy Milk

1 Tsp Sriracha

½ Head Large Cauliflower

1-2 Cups Panko Breadcrumbs

For the Bang Bang Sauce

½ Cup Vegan Mayo

3 Tbsp Sweet Chili Sauce

1 Tsp Sriracha Sauce

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

1-2 Tbsp Water

For the Tacos & Toppings

Corn Tortillas

Purple Cabbage, chopped

White Onions, chopped

Jalapenos, sliced

Fresh Cilantro

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Cut your cauliflower into small florets and set them aside. In a large bowl, add your flour, corn starch, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Whisk it together until evenly mixed. Add your soy milk and sriracha and mix until evenly combined and you get a batter. If you find your batter is too thick, you can mix in a tablespoon of soy milk at a time until you get your desired consistency. Add your cauliflower to the batter and stir your cauliflower around until each piece is coated. Add your panko bread crumbs to a separate bowl. Take each cauliflower floret and toss it around in the panko bread crumbs until it's fully coated. Transfer to a baking tray. Once each piece is coated in panko bread crumbs, bake in the oven for 20 minutes. While your cauliflower is baking, make the bang bang sauce by adding each ingredient to a bowl and mixing it until combined. Set aside. Once your cauliflower is finished baking, remove it from the oven. You can dip your baked cauliflower in the bang bang sauce or drizzle the sauce over your tacos. To assemble your tacos, get your corn tortilla and add your baked cauliflower. Drizzle your bang bang sauce, and add your onions, cabbage, and jalapeno, and cilantro. Enjoy!

Nutritionals (Per Taco When Recipe Makes 8)

Calories 200 | Total Fat 4.9g | Saturated Fat 0.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 545mg | Total Carbohydrates 35.5g | Dietary Fiber 3.9g | Total Sugars 4.6g | Protein 4.4g | Calcium 35mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 169mg |