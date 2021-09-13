Vegan and Gluten-Free Curried Butternut Squash & Apple Soup

If you're looking for a seasonal recipe to jumpstart festive fall flavors, make this vegan and gluten-free curried butternut squash and apple soup with harmonious notes of savory, salty, sweet, and tangy. The soup's creamy yet creamless texture and the taste of the warm, zesty spice blend is a comforting dish to enjoy when temperatures drop.

This recipe is healthier than traditional butternut squash soup which is typically made with dairy because this version calls all-natural ingredients like fresh vegetables, fruits, spices, herbs, seeds, coconut milk, and the option for cashew cream. Each serving contains 275 calories and 7.3 grams of protein.

Before you begin this recipe, you'll need a high-speed blender and about twenty minutes to prep all the ingredients. Your soup will at least take forty minutes to cook so plan ahead if you're serving this as an appetizer to your guests.

If there are leftovers or you double the batch, save the rest in the fridge for up to three or four days or freeze the soup for up to one month. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Curried Butternut Squash & Apple Soup

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive or coconut oil ($0.12)

½ medium yellow onion, chopped ($0.12)

3 cloves garlic, minced ($0.12)

1 ½ tablespoon fresh ginger, minced ($0.05)

1 large butternut squash, peeled & chopped ($5.29)

1 large carrot, chopped ($0.28)

2 small apples, peeled & chopped ($1.21)

1 ¼ teaspoon garam masala ($0.03)

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes ($0.05)

¼ teaspoon turmeric ($0.01)

¼ teaspoon cinnamon ($0.01)

1 teaspoon coconut sugar ($0.05)

1 cup canned coconut milk ($0.54)

4-5 cups vegetable broth ($0.99)

Sea salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

For Serving optional

Cashew cream

Toasted pumpkin seeds

Bread

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Once hot, add onion, ginger, and garlic. Sauté for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add in chopped butternut squash, carrot, and apple. Season with garam masala, red pepper flakes, turmeric, and cinnamon. Stir to coat, then cover and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour in coconut milk, vegetable broth, and coconut sugar. Bring to a low boil over medium heat, then reduce to low, cover, and simmer for 20-30 minutes or until butternut squash is tender when pierced with a fork. Use an immersion blender or transfer soup to a blender, and purée on high until creamy and smooth. If using a blender, you may have to mix it in a few batches. Once smooth, return soup back to pot and season with salt & pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more garam masala, salt, or coconut sugar as needed. Continue cooking for a few more minutes over medium heat. Serve as is or with garnishes of choice, although we recommend cashew cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for 3-4 days or in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Notes:

Optional ingredients are not reflected in the price or calories of this recipe.

For size reference of the butternut squash, ours weighed a little over 4 lbs before peeling & seeding.

If you prefer a thinner soup consistency, add in more vegetable broth ½ cup at a time.

Nutritionals

Calories 275 | Total Fat 13.4g | Saturated Fat 9.2g | Sodium 1822mg | Total Carbohydrate 36.7g | Dietary Fiber 6.8g | Total Sugars 15g | Protein 7.3g | Calcium 106mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 1014mg |