Vanilla Protein Vegan Waffles
Waffles are a breakfast classic and a brunch staple. They're crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, and served with delicious sides like homefries, fresh fruit, or a hefty serving of vegan butter. They remind me of eating breakfast at Blossom on Colombus in the UWS with my Sunday group of friends, we would order the massive breakfast dish and split it between four people. Waffles are a sweet memory, pun intended, and they can make your morning a little bit more joyful. Add your favorite toppings like vegan cool-whip, fresh sliced strawberries, blueberries, or chocolate chips, maple syrup is a must.
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Why we love it: One of the best scents in the morning is the smell of waffle batter crisping in the iron and steaming up the kitchen--and that sweet smell lingers in your house all day. This waffle recipe is high in plant-based protein and healthier for you than traditional waffles.
Make it for: A cozy morning or Sunday brunch and load up the toppings. Waffles always taste delicious with a cup of joe or a mimosa.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5-10 minutes
Vanilla Protein Vegan Waffles
Serving 1 waffle
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup whole wheat flour or use GF
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder plant-based
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tbsp coconut sugar optional
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 mashed ripe banana or 1/3 cup applesauce
- 1-2 tbsp nut/seed butter
- 1/2 cup plant-based milk
Instructions
- In a bowl, combine the banana, nut butter, vanilla extract, and milk. If your protein powder is not very sweet, feel free to add in some granulated sweetener such as coconut sugar.
- Into the wet mixture, sift in all the remaining (dry) ingredients. Whisk until combined.
- Heat and grease waffle iron. When ready, spoon some batter onto the iron and cook until the edges are golden brown.
- Serve with desired toppings & enjoy!