Vanilla Protein Vegan Waffles

Waffles are a breakfast classic and a brunch staple. They're crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, and served with delicious sides like homefries, fresh fruit, or a hefty serving of vegan butter. They remind me of eating breakfast at Blossom on Colombus in the UWS with my Sunday group of friends, we would order the massive breakfast dish and split it between four people. Waffles are a sweet memory, pun intended, and they can make your morning a little bit more joyful. Add your favorite toppings like vegan cool-whip, fresh sliced strawberries, blueberries, or chocolate chips, maple syrup is a must.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: One of the best scents in the morning is the smell of waffle batter crisping in the iron and steaming up the kitchen--and that sweet smell lingers in your house all day. This waffle recipe is high in plant-based protein and healthier for you than traditional waffles.

Make it for: A cozy morning or Sunday brunch and load up the toppings. Waffles always taste delicious with a cup of joe or a mimosa.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5-10 minutes