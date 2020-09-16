Bagels are some of the top best tasting foods on the planet, hands down. But we all know bagels wouldn't win a health food contest since most of the calories are derived from carbohydrates, simple carbs. In fact, one normal-sized bagel contains 48 grams of carbs and the average American should eat 20-60 carbs daily depending on activity. In any case, you should aim to eat complex carbs like whole-wheat bread, beans and legumes, and oatmeal instead of simple carbs like pasta, pizza, and bagels.

As part of our job at The Beet, we source the healthier options of your favorite foods, just like this New York style bagel recipe that contains fewer calories, is gluten-free, and consists of 100% plant-based ingredients. This recipe doesn't require a long list of ingredients, and you may already have them on hand. But, don't shy away from the lengthy list of instructions since they're easy to follow. Grab your loved ones, children, or next-door-neighbor and make these bagels for an eventful Sunday brunch.

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: Bagels are an occasional breakfast option since they're not the healthiest foods to eat regularly but this recipe is a better option and still has that doughy, soft, and savory taste everyone loves.

Make it for: Breakfast or brunch. If you want the full experience of indulging in a breakfast staple, smear your favorite dairy-free cream cheese on top of your bagel or reach for a healthier option like peanut butter or almond butter, a good source of plant-based protein. Now, you'll have yourself a guilt-free breakfast.

Prep Time: 60

Cook Time: 18

Total Time: 1 hour 18 minutes

New York Style Bagels Recipe Yields 8 bagels Ingredients Regular Vegan Bagels Ingredients: 1 packet instant yeast

1 1/2 cups hot water, 110F

1 tsp coconut sugar

4–4 1/4 cups all-purpose or bread flour, plus more for kneading

1 tbsp arrowroot powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup dairy-free yogurt, room temperature Toppings: Sesame seeds

Poppy seeds

Everything but the bagel seasoning

Sea salt

Dried onion Gluten-Free Vegan Yeast Free Bagels: 4– 4 1/4 cups oat flour (or 5 cups oats ground into flour- see note)

1/4 cup arrowroot powder

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 1/2 cups warm water (does not have to be 110F, just warm to touch)

1/2 cup dairy-free yogurt, room temperature Toppings: Sesame seeds

Poppy seeds

Everything but the bagel seasoning

Sea salt

Dried onion Instructions New York Style Vegan Bagel Recipe: In a large bowl, mix the water, coconut sugar, and 1 tbsp of flour. Add in the yeast, and use a wooden spoon to mix. Cover with a towel and place in a warm area to activate for 10 minutes. It should start to bubble/foam and smell yeast-like. Once the yeast is activated, add in the remaining of the 4 cups of flour (you can add more at the end of the dough is too sticky/tacky), arrowroot powder, sea salt, and dairy-free yogurt. Use either a dough paddle on a stand mixer or knead the dough on a clean surface with extra flour with your hands. Whether or not you use the stand mixer, you’ll finish kneading the dough once it’s mixed. You want to get the dough to a point where it isn’t very sticky and can easily peel off of your hands without leaving any dough (about 5 minutes). You can add more flour here if it’s still too sticky, kneading it lightly. Grease a clean bowl with olive oil and lightly grease the dough, place the dough ball into the bowl, and cover with a clean dishtowel. Place in a very warm place (at least 85F) for 30-40 minutes, or until the dough has doubled in size. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Once the dough has doubled in size, lightly punch down the dough and divide it into 8 even sections using a pastry cutter or large knife. Roll each section into a ball and press your thumb into the middle of each ball to create a hole. Lightly work your fingers around the bagel to create a bit more space for the whole, but don’t stretch the dough too much, as you don’t want the bagel to be thin. Place the bagel dough onto a parchment paper and repeat for the remaining bagels. Cover the bagels with a clean dishtowel on the parchment paper. While the dough is rising for a second time, bring a large pot with 4 cups of water to a boil. Preheat the oven to 425F. Once the water is boiling, use a spatula or large spoon with holes to carefully transfer one bagel into the water. Cook for 1 1/2 minutes on each side, then transfer back to the parchment paper. You can add up to 2 bagels at a time to the pot, cooking for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Once all bagels have been boiled and transferred to the baking sheet, sprinkle with any desired toppings. Place the bagels into the oven to bake for 15-18 minutes, or until the tops of the bagels are lightly golden. Remove from the oven and allow the bagels to cool for 10 minutes. Toast and serve as desired! Gluten-Free Yeast Free Vegan Bagel Recipe: Preheat the oven to 425F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Before making the dough, start to bring a large pot with 4 cups fo water to a boil. The water will start to boil as you finish making the dough. In a large bowl, whisk together the oat flour, arrowroot powder, and sea salt. Add in the water and dairy-free yogurt, and mix until the dough is thick and not sticky. If it’s still too sticky, you can add in the additional oat flour. Divide the dough into 8 even sections and roll each section into a ball. Press your thumb through the middle of each ball to create a hole. Lightly work your fingers around the bagel to create a bit more space for the whole, but don’t stretch the dough too much, as you don’t want the bagel to be thin. Place the bagel dough onto a parchment paper and repeat for the remaining bagels. Once the water is boiling, use a spatula or large spoon with holes to carefully transfer one bagel into the water. Cook for 1 1/2 minutes on each side, then transfer back to the parchment paper. You can add up to 2 bagels at a time to the pot, cooking for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Once all bagels have been boiled and transferred to the baking sheet, sprinkle with any desired toppings. Place the bagels into the oven to bake for 15-18 minutes, or until the tops of the bagels are lightly golden. Remove from the oven and allow the bagels to cool for 10 minutes. Toast and serve as desired!

NOTES

Oat flour: you can make your own homemade oat flour here, but note that it won’t be as fine as store bought flour. Homemade oat flour will make the outside of the bagels slightly more rustic, but they will still be amazing bagels!