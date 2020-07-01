The Best Vegan Snack: Healthy Oil-Free Beet Hummus

Hummus is one of the best snacks to enjoy because it's high in plant-based protein, healthy, and tastes delicious. Homemade hummus is a better option than buying store-bought because prepackaged hummus can be filled with oil and other preservatives that add calories and other processed ingredients to what is an otherwise healthy, simple food.

This recipe is oil-free, 100% vegan, and made with natural ingredients. Dip radishes, carrots, celery, and more into the hummus and enjoy as a little snack before dinner to satisfy your appetite. I also like top my salads off with a scoop of hummus for extra protein and texture.

The best part about this recipe is the flavor. Beets add a sweet taste and a beautiful color to hummus. Traditional hummus is made with only chickpeas, which is still delicious but the taste can get boring if you eat it on the regular. Mix things up with this recipe and serve it to your kids as a healthy snack.

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: This recipe is extremely healthy and uses 100% natural ingredients. It's also very simple to make, all you need is a high-speed blender and six ingredients including salt.

Make it for: Lunch or snack. Mix it into your greens or serve it as a side dish or appetizer. Try to avoid adding processed foods to the dish like pita chips or tortilla chips.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes