If you love a warm, fudgy, melty chocolate chip cookie, then you will love this recipe since it's all that, triple the size. This recipe is cooked in a skillet so the edges of your cookie will be crispy while the inside of the dough is soft and gooey. You will want to eat this cookie with a fork or a spoon, and better yet, a scoop of vanilla dairy-free ice cream on the top and dive into the sinful chocolate peanut butter taste.

The best part about this recipe is the ingredients list: This dessert is completely vegan and has a gluten-free option if needed. Most of the ingredients you'll already have in your pantry or fridge so you will save yourself a trip to the grocery store. The cookie is naturally sweetened with maple syrup and apple sauce, a healthier version of sugar, which most cookie recipes call for. I like to add in Justin's dark chocolate peanut butter cups instead of using chocolate chips or peanut butter spread because Justin's are a two in one. When the cookie is finished baking in the oven, give it about 5-10 minutes to cool, and be careful because the skillet is extremely hot, and will stay this temperature for about 30-40 minutes. However you wish to serve this dessert, make sure to have a dishtowel around the skillet handle and top your favorite dairy-free ice cream flavor to the cookie! Enjoy.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: If you are a chocolate lover, peanut butter obsessed, or have a sweet tooth, this recipe is for you. This cookie skillet is easy to make and share since it's large in size and everyone loves the taste of this recipe. Add on your favorite dairy-free ice cream and enjoy it!

Make it for: A sweet dessert that children love to help make. Get your family together and bake this cookie skillet that's 100% vegan and can be made gluten-free if necessary.