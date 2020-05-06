Warm weather is finally here and it's time to eat cleaner and healthier. Switch up your go-to salad and add an Asian twist with crispy tofu and crunchy peanuts. This salad is full of fresh raw vegetables topped with a silky smooth peanut dressing made with soy sauce for the perfect balance of sweet and savory. This salad makes for a delicious side dish with a veggie burger and fresh lime. Serve this salad on a platter and sprinkle sesame seeds on top for presentation. Be sure to keep the dressing on the side and do not combine them together until ready to eat, because the salad will taste fresher and last longer.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: It's nice to switch up a traditional Ceaser or greek salad and give your taste buds new flavors. This Asian style salad is tasty and full of healthy plant-based protein like tofu, peanuts, peanut butter, and sesame seeds.

Make it for: A healthy lunch, dinner, or a side dish to go with your meal. Most of these ingredients you probably already have stored in your pantry, use them up!