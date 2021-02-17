Plant-based ice cream that's both delicious and healthy is hard to come by, until now. Today's recipe of the day is an avocado-based mint chip ice cream: Refreshing, sweet, and better-for-you than regular ice cream. If you're a mint chocolate chip fan, avocado-lover, or someone with a sweet tooth, grab your spoons and dive into your new favorite flavor.

This recipe is made with avocados, a healthy fruit that's full of vitamins and antioxidants, prominently vitamin E, which helps boosts immunity. The thick, silky texture of the avocados creates a smooth dairy-like feel when you scoop into the pint. It's easy to fool an ice cream fanatic or non-plant-based eater with this recipe.

The base of this dairy-free ice cream is cashews and coconut milk, a savory and sweet combination that's high in plant-based protein. Note that you need to soak the cashews for 6+ hours before you start the recipe. If you're in a hurry, the other option is to boil the cashews in a pot for about 10 minutes, so they're less dense.

The best part about this recipe is that you don't need fancy kitchen appliances or Iron Chef culinary skills. All you need is 10 minutes to prep your ingredients, blend them tother, and six hours to let the final product chill in the freezer. Children love to help out with this fun and easy-to-make recipe. To make this a little more exciting, add dairy-free chocolate chips, whipped cream, hot fudge, and any of your favorite plant-based toppings.

Message from the developer: "Mind-blowing ice cream–making tip: Blend creamy things like avocado or pre-soaked cashews with full-fat coconut milk and a can of sweetened condensed coconut milk (found in the baking section of most health food stores) to create simple, delicious, vegan ice cream. Frozen spinach adds a touch of iciness for a spot-on ice cream texture while making the ice cream a beautiful deep shade of green. Did I mention it’s no-churn?"

Recipe Developer: Megan Sadd, author and creator of Vegan YUM

Avocado-Mint Chip Ice Cream Prep Time:10 minutes Freeze Time: 6 hours Yields 8 servings Ingredients 4 large ripe avocados, diced

1 cup (160 g) raw cashews, soaked for 6+ hours or boiled for 10 minutes

1⁄2 cup (120 ml) full-fat coconut milk

1 cup (240 ml) sweetened condensed coconut milk

1⁄2 cup (75 g) frozen spinach

2 tsp (10 ml) peppermint extract

1 tbsp (15 ml) lime juice

2 cups (350 g) dark chocolate chips For Serving (optional) Chocolate Shavings Instructions Combine the avocados, cashews, coconut milk, condensed milk, spinach, peppermint extract, and lime juice in a high-speed blender. Blend on high until completely smooth. Add the chocolate chips. Blend on low until just incorporated, then transfer to a loaf pan. Cover tightly with cling wrap, pressing the film into the surface of the ice cream to prevent the avocado from oxidizing and changing color. Freeze for 5 to 6 hours, then scoop and serve! The ice cream will become very firm after 12 hours in the freezer. If it’s not scoopable, let it thaw on the counter to soften, about 30 minutes. Serve with whipped coconut cream and shaved chocolate (if using)!

Fresh Tips!

For more of a Thin Mint cookie vibe, add 1⁄4 cup (22 g) of cocoa or cacao powder when blending the ice cream, and blend a few crushed vegan chocolate sandwich cookies in with the chocolate chips! You can also add 1 tablespoon (6 g) of matcha powder for a deliciously fancy variation.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan YUM by Megan Sadd, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020.