Sweet Potato Noodles with Vegan Alfredo Sauce

Say hello to these creamy and dreamy sweet potato alfredo noodles! This recipe takes under 30 minutes and 10 ingredients. Making it a quick and easy weeknight dinner recipe. It’s healthy, vegan and gluten-free. And that alfredo sauce is OH SO CREAMY! I think you’re going to love these twirly sweet potato alfredo noodles as much as I do.

Sweet Potato Alfredo Noodles Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour Servings 4 people Ingredients Alfredo Sauce: 1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

3 cloves garlic

1.5 lemons, juiced (approx. 4 tbsp)

1 cup water, plus more if needed

1 tsp onion powder (optional)

1/4 tsp salt For the noodle dish 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and spiralized (about 1kg)

4 tsp coconut oil

10 sprigs asparagus (about 300g)

2 handfuls fresh baby spinach (about 85g)

10 sun-dried tomatoes, chopped (about 100g) Instructions Begin by making your vegan alfredo sauce. In a blender add soaked cashews* (strained), nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon juice, water, onion powder (optional) and salt. Blend until creamy and smooth. If you haven't already, peel and spiralize your sweet potatoes into thin noodles. Chop the white ends off asparagus and discard, keeping the fresh green tips. Then chop green tips into bite-sized chunks. In a skillet add 2 tsp (10 ml) coconut oil, bring to medium-high heat. Add baby spinach and chopped asparagus, cook until spinach has wilted and asparagus has gone bright green in color (3-5 minutes). Pour into a bowl and set aside. Add 2 tsp more coconut oil to skillet and add spiralized sweet potato noodles. Cook sweet potato on medium-high heat, until sweet potato noodles begin to soften and are almost al-dente (8-10 minutes). Pour vegan alfredo sauce into pan and toss to combine. Continue cooking sweet potatoes until sauce has thickened and sweet potatoes are al-dente (approx. 5 more minutes). Optional to add splashes more water to thin the sauce if desired. Add the sautéed spinach and asparagus to the dish as well as chopped sun-dried tomatoes, mix to combine. Scoop sweet potato alfredo noodles into bowls and serve. Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 589kcal | Carbohydrates: 84g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 9g | Sodium: 847mg | Potassium: 2015mg | Fiber: 15g | Sugar: 25g