Summer Traditions: Dark Chocolate S’mores Bars Recipe
It's safe to say that s'mores are the best summer dessert whether you enjoy them by a campfire or bake them into brownies or cookies in the oven. These vegan and gluten-free dark chocolate s'mores bars are layered with a date-almond crust, a dairy-free chocolate ganache, and a fluffy gelatin-free marshmallow layer on top--my mouth is watering! They're the perfect dessert to serve if you're hosting guests or simply want to enjoy them all by yourself and save the rest in the fridge for the entire week. They also make for a quick and delicious on the go snack that everyone will love, especially children! Before you get baking, remember to pre-heat the oven and have a blender handy.
Why we love it: Not only is this dessert delicious, it's also on the healthier side and fewer calories than regular s' mores. This recipe calls for natural plant-based ingredients like dates, pecans, almond flour, and coconut oil. However, you can opt for any other substitutes you wish to use like white flour or almonds instead of pecans.
Make it for: A summer dessert or an on-the-go snack. Save the leftovers int he fridge and enjoy them throughout the week.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino
Prep Time: 20 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 45 minutes
Vegan Dark Chocolate S' mores Bars Recipe
Yield 9-12 squares
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 ½ cups superfine almond flour
- ¼ cup Medjool dates
- 3 TBSP coconut oil, melted, + more as needed
- 1/2 cup raw pecans
Chocolate Ganache Layer
- 1 1/4 cup Hu Kitchen Gems
- 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk
- Coarse sea salt, for topping
Marshmallow Layer
- 1 10 oz. bag vegan and gluten-free marshmallows
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8×8 baking dish with parchment paper.
- Add almond flour and dates to a high-speed blender or food processor and mix on high until a fine meal is achieved, scraping down sides as needed.
- Add the melted coconut oil to the blender. This should form a sticky crumbly dough.
- Add a little more as needed to form a dough that will stick together when pressed with your fingers. Add chopped pecans and pulse a few more times to combine – you want a little texture here so leave it slightly chunky!
- Transfer mixture to the parchment-lined baking sheet and spread into an even layer.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and there is some browning on the surface. Remove from the oven to cool slightly.
- In the meantime, add chocolate to a medium mixing bowl. Add almond milk to a separate small mixing bowl or measuring cup and microwave for 30 seconds. Add milk to chocolate and allow it to rest for 5 minutes to melt completely.
- Stir gently with a wooden spoon to incorporate.
Spread the ganache over the slightly cooled crust and sprinkle on a little sea salt on top. Top with vegan marshmallows. Switch the oven to broil and broil the bars for 5-10 minutes until the marshmallows are golden brown and slightly burnt. Allow bars to cool completely before slicing.
- Once the chocolate has set, lift the bars out of the baking dish and gently
Carefully chop into 9 bars and serve immediately. Best when served fresh! Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.