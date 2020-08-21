Vegan Dark Chocolate S' mores Bars Recipe

It's safe to say that s'mores are the best summer dessert whether you enjoy them by a campfire or bake them into brownies or cookies in the oven. These vegan and gluten-free dark chocolate s'mores bars are layered with a date-almond crust, a dairy-free chocolate ganache, and a fluffy gelatin-free marshmallow layer on top--my mouth is watering! They're the perfect dessert to serve if you're hosting guests or simply want to enjoy them all by yourself and save the rest in the fridge for the entire week. They also make for a quick and delicious on the go snack that everyone will love, especially children! Before you get baking, remember to pre-heat the oven and have a blender handy.

Why we love it: Not only is this dessert delicious, it's also on the healthier side and fewer calories than regular s' mores. This recipe calls for natural plant-based ingredients like dates, pecans, almond flour, and coconut oil. However, you can opt for any other substitutes you wish to use like white flour or almonds instead of pecans.

Make it for: A summer dessert or an on-the-go snack. Save the leftovers int he fridge and enjoy them throughout the week.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 25 mins

Total Time: 45 minutes

@flora_and_vino